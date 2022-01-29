KAR vs QUE prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings will lock horns in Match No. 4 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Saturday, January 29. The match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Kings, led by Babar Azam, were jolted by an early blow after Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir were unable to make the cut for the game against the Multan Sultans on Thursday. Amir missed the bus as the fast bowler was recovering from a side strain injury.

Wasim couldn't take part in the game as his quarantine period is set to end on Saturday. Their absence affected the Kings, who went down to Mohammad Rizwan's Sultans by seven wickets.

After being put in to bat, the Kings scored 124 for five. Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam put up 66 runs for the opening wicket off 9.2 overs. Even as Babar scored 23 off 29, Khan blazed away to a 31-ball 43, laced with three fours and as many sixes. The Kings' middle-order failed to inject impetus into the innings.

Imran Tahir picked up three wickets for the Sultans. Thereafter, the Sultans chased down the target in 18.2 overs after Rizwan played an unbeaten 47-ball knock of 52 with five fours and one six.

The Gladiators, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, too, didn't start off on a good note as their veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi tested positive for COVID-19. They also lost their opening game to the Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets.

After being put in to bat first, the Gladiators racked up a massive score of 190 for four. Ahsan Ali and Will Smeed's 155-run stand for the opening wicket set the platform. While Smeed scored a blistering 62-ball 97, Ahsan made 73 runs off 46 balls.

The Gladiators' bowlers, however, faltered as the Zalmi tracked the target down in 19.4 overs. Mohammad Nawaz picked up three wickets, but his effort went in vain.

Will the Gladiators (QUE) beat the Kings (KAR)?

Ahsan Ali of Quetta Gladiators. Courtesy: PSL Twitter

The Kings need to sort out their batting woes at the earliest in order to make a comeback in the tournament. Their bowlers are in reasonable form, but the batters need to come to the party.

Although the Gladiators have beaten the Kings in seven out of 12 matches so far, the Kings will go into the next match as favorites, but not by a big margin.

Prediction: Karachi Kings to win the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee