Karachi Kings trade Babar Azam to Peshawar Zalmi for Shoaib Malik ahead of PSL 2023 draft - Reports

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is set to part ways with the Karachi Kings and join Peshawar Zalmi ahead of the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

As per recent reports from the Pakistani media, the star batter was traded by the Karachi-based franchise to Peshawar Zalmi for senior all-rounder Shoaib Malik. Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to announce the list of players retained by all the franchises on Friday, November 11.

Israr Ahmed Hashmi @IamIsrarHashmi



Babar Azam 🤝🏻 Peshawar Zalmi Babar Azam 🤝🏻 Peshawar Zalmi👀👀👀

The Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings had a disastrous outing in the latest season, finishing as wooden spooners. The right-handed batter also became the first skipper to lose nine matches in a single edition of the franchise-based competition.

Babar is currently the highest run-getter in the history of the league. The 28-year-old has mustered 2413 runs in 66 innings at a fantastic average of 42.33. Malik, on the other hand, is fourth on the list with 1882 runs from 68 innings and has an average of 34.21 to his name.

The likes of Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Wanindu Hasaranga, and David Miller will be up for grabs at PSL 2023 draft

A number of top international stars will feature in the upcoming PSL 2023 draft. The event is expected to be held on November 19, according to a report from Cricket Pakistan.

As per the report, players such as Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lungi Ngidi, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, and Martin Guptil are among the cricketers who have signed for the draft.

PakistanSuperLeague @thePSLt20



How many players can you name?



#HBLPSL Here’s a little preview of the #HBLPSL Draft star powerHow many players can you name? Here’s a little preview of the #HBLPSLDraft star power 🌟 How many players can you name? #HBLPSL https://t.co/pCfUvVwKFS

The forthcoming season of the PSL is scheduled to commence on February 9 next year. The matches will be played across four venues in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

Lahore Qalandars are the defending champions of the league. The side trumped Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the summit clash earlier this year to lift the coveted trophy.

Poll : 0 votes