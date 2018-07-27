Karaikudi Kaalai vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Team Analysis and Probable 11

Overview

It's definitely going to be a thrilling encounter as both teams have won an equal number of matches and will be looking forward to winning this contest and advance in the playoffs.

The Karaikudi side looks quite strong having a well-built team and an ideal combination of players, while the Ruby Trichy Warriors are hugely dependent on their bowlers as seen in the past matches.

Team Analysis

iDream Karaikudi Kaalai

While the opening striker Aditya is yet to perform, Anirudha has been the star wicket-keeper for the Karaikudi Kaalai this season, Currently the third highest run scorer this season, he will be attempting for the first spot in this match.

Besides that, Karaikudi Kaalai has got an exceptional all-rounder M Bafna who has been consistent and has the ability to build pressurize the opponents through his bowling.

The middle order comprises of talented batsmen such as Shahjahan, Srinivasan and Surya Prakash who have always succeeded in giving a challenging total on the scoreboard.

The bowling of the Karaikudi Kaalai is quite average as compared to their opponents, you can still expect Yo Mahesh and Laxman to knock-out some wickets.

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Ruby Trichy Warrior’s batting order definitely requires some attention, Indrajit and Sanjay are yet to show their best performance, on the other hand, Chandrasekar Ganapathy and Sonu Yadav seem to be in good form and can make this match entertaining.

The bowling performance has been wonderful, except the last match where LYCA Kovai Kings were able to achieve the target losing just 2 wicket which definitely puts a doubt in the mind, but we cannot overlook the wicket-taking ability of the bowler’s like Suresh Kumar, Kannan Vighnesh and N Kumaran who are in brilliant form this season.

Probable 11

Both the team have been playing with the same squad since the beginning of the season so there won’t be any changes in today’s match as well.

iDream Karaikudi Kaalai Probable11; AADITYA V, S ANIRUDHA, MAAN K BAFNA, SURYA P PRAKASH, SRINIVASAN R, SHAJAHAN M, RAJKUMAR R, LAKSHMAN V, MOHAN PRASATH S, V YO MAHESH, KAVIN R.

Ruby Trichy Warriors Probable 11 ; BHARATH SHANKAR K, INDRAJITH B , ARUN, SURESH K, GANAPATHI CHANDRASEKAR, SONU YADAV R, MANI BHARATHY K, LAKSHMINARAYANAN M, TAMIL KUMARAN D, SANJAY M S, K VIGNESH.