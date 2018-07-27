Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Karaikudi Kaalai vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Team Analysis and Probable 11

Rajat Audichya
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
26   //    27 Jul 2018, 22:37 IST

Enter capt

Overview

It's definitely going to be a thrilling encounter as both teams have won an equal number of matches and will be looking forward to winning this contest and advance in the playoffs.

The Karaikudi side looks quite strong having a well-built team and an ideal combination of players, while the Ruby Trichy Warriors are hugely dependent on their bowlers as seen in the past matches.

Team Analysis


iDream Karaikudi Kaalai

While the opening striker Aditya is yet to perform, Anirudha has been the star wicket-keeper for the Karaikudi Kaalai this season, Currently the third highest run scorer this season, he will be attempting for the first spot in this match.

Besides that, Karaikudi Kaalai has got an exceptional all-rounder M Bafna who has been consistent and has the ability to build pressurize the opponents through his bowling.

The middle order comprises of talented batsmen such as Shahjahan, Srinivasan and Surya Prakash who have always succeeded in giving a challenging total on the scoreboard.

The bowling of the Karaikudi Kaalai is quite average as compared to their opponents, you can still expect Yo Mahesh and Laxman to knock-out some wickets.


Ruby Trichy Warriors

Ruby Trichy Warrior’s batting order definitely requires some attention, Indrajit and Sanjay are yet to show their best performance, on the other hand, Chandrasekar Ganapathy and Sonu Yadav seem to be in good form and can make this match entertaining.

The bowling performance has been wonderful, except the last match where LYCA Kovai Kings were able to achieve the target losing just 2 wicket which definitely puts a doubt in the mind, but we cannot overlook the wicket-taking ability of the bowler’s like Suresh Kumar, Kannan Vighnesh and N Kumaran who are in brilliant form this season.


Probable 11

Both the team have been playing with the same squad since the beginning of the season so there won’t be any changes in today’s match as well.

iDream Karaikudi Kaalai Probable11; AADITYA V, S ANIRUDHA, MAAN K BAFNA, SURYA P PRAKASH, SRINIVASAN R, SHAJAHAN M, RAJKUMAR R, LAKSHMAN V, MOHAN PRASATH S, V YO MAHESH, KAVIN R.

Ruby Trichy Warriors Probable 11 ; BHARATH SHANKAR K, INDRAJITH B , ARUN, SURESH K, GANAPATHI CHANDRASEKAR, SONU YADAV R, MANI BHARATHY K, LAKSHMINARAYANAN M, TAMIL KUMARAN D, SANJAY M S, K VIGNESH.

Topics you might be interested in:
TNPL 2018 Ruby Trichy Warriors iDream Karaikudi Kaalai Leisure Reading
Rajat Audichya
CONTRIBUTOR
TNPL 2018: S Suresh Kumar's late blitz seals a thrilling...
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: Ruby Trichy Warriors make it two in a row
RELATED STORY
Unmukt Chand, Sheldon Jackson to play in TNPL 2018
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: Karaikudi Kaalai appoint S Badrinath as their...
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: Defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies lose...
RELATED STORY
2018 TNPL Draft: Complete list of players picked by each...
RELATED STORY
2018 TNPL: List of players retained by the teams
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: Shahrukh Khan's heroics seal Lyca Kovai Kings'...
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: T Natarajan holds nerve in incredible one-over...
RELATED STORY
Update on Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us