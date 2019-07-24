Karaikudi Kalaai Vs VB Kanchi Veerans, 6th Match: Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips for Today's TNPL match- July 24th 2019

The Tamil Nadu Premier League will witness yet another exciting contest between Karaikudi Kaalai and VB Kanchi Veerans on July 24th at NPR College Ground, Dindigul.

While Karaikudi won their first match against Ruby Trichy Warriors in dramatic circumstances after the match had to be decided by a super over, VB Kanchi Veerans are coming off a bad defeat against Lyca Kovai Kings.

VB Kanchi Veerans need to look the important wicket of Karaikudi Kaalai's skipper Srikkanth Anirudha at a very early stage in order to harbour any hopes of posting their first win of the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Karaikudi Kaalai

Srikkanth Anirudha (C & WK), V Aditya, L Suryaprakash, R Srinivasan, Maan Bafna, Shajahan, R Rajkumar, S Swaminathan, Sunil Sam, Velidi Lakshman, S Mohan Prasath, Dinesh Karthik, Yo Mahesh, R Kavin, S Kishan Kumar, Ashwath Mukumthan, T Ajith Kumar, S Ganesh, RD Ashwin Kumar,

VB Kanchi Veerans

Baba Aparajith (C), Rajagopal Sathish, Suresh Lokeshwar (WK), R Silambarasan, Sanjay Yadav, K Vishal Vaidhya, S Arun, P Francis Rokins, U Mukilesh, NS Harish, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Siddharth, RS Mokit Hariharan, Aushik Srinivas, K Deeban Lingesh, R Divakar, U Vishal, C Shriram, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, P Sugendhran.

Playing XI updates

Karaikudi Kaalai

There hasn't been much clarity over Dinesh Karthik's availability. Prior to the tournament, skipper Srikkanth Anirudha had mentioned that Karthik will be unavailable for a few games. If the star-batsman returns for this game, he could replace L Suryaprakash in the line up.

Possible XI: V Aditya, Srikkanth Anirudha (C), L Suryaprakash/ Dinesh Karthik, R Srinivasan, Maan Bafna, Shajahan, R Rajkumar, S Swaminathan, Sunil Sam, V Lakshman, Mohan Prasath.

VB Kanchi Veerans

The Veerans' bowling unit had a pretty tough time against the Lyca Kovai Kings and that might necessitate some changes. Experienced left-arm orthodox spinner Aushik Srinivas might replace NS Harish.

Possible XI: Vishal Vaidhya, U Mukilesh, S Lokeshwar (WK), Baba Aparajith (C), Sanjay Yadav, Rajagopal Sathish, Francis Rokins, Aushik Srinivas, R Silambarasan, S Arun, Rangaraj Suthesh

Match Details

iDream Karaikudi Kaalai Vs VB Kanchi Veerans, Tamil Nadu Premier League, 7th Match

24th July 2019, 7.15 PM IST

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Pitch Report

Out of the four matches that have been played out at the NPR College Ground this season, pitches have been quite variable. While the first match of the tournament saw Dindigul Dragons defend a modest 115 against Siechem Madurai Panthers, the other games have seen some relatively high scores. It has been slightly difficult to bat during the night games and teams might want to consider that before the respective captains make their decision at the toss.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: S Lokeshwar scored a fifty against Lyca Kovai Kings and that will make him the star pick in the wicket-keeper's section.

Batsmen: Another straight-forward pick will be that of KaraiKudi Kaalai's skipper Srikkanth Anirudha who has always been a star performer in the Tamil Nadu. He reaffirmed his prowess by striking a quickfire fifty against Ruby Trichy Warriors. He also smacked two sixes in the super over to pull off a thrilling win.

The aggressive shot-maker in the form of Francis Rokins will also be a good pick.

Apart from these two, Rajagopal Satish and M Shajahan will round off the batting picks. Satish needs no introduction with him having loads of T20 experience including stints in the IPL while Shajahan is another batsman who is known to play big shots with ease.

All-rounders: The trio of R Rajkumar, Maan Bafna and Baba Aparajith are must picks in the all-rounders section. Both Rajkumar and Bafna had terrific seasons last year and there is not much that needs to be explained about Aparajith's skillset.

Bowlers: Sunil Sam, the right-arm medium-pacer who has played domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu must be an easy choice in this section. He is capable of picking up 1-2 wickets with a miserly economy rate.

While Lyca Kovai Kings smashed all the Veerans' bowlers including R Suthesh in the latter's last match, the left-arm medium-pacer at least got some respite through a couple of wickets. At 8.5 credits, he could be a value for money pick.

The last choice among the bowlers will be S Swaminathan, an off-spinner who is also handy with the bat. In the last season, he picked up 7 wickets in 4 matches.

Captain: The kind of batsman that Srikkanth Anirudha is, it would be a massive error to not have him as captain. The fact that he opens the inning and also keeps wickets should act as added incentives to have him as the captain. Vice-captain can be Rajagopal Sathish or Rajkumar or Lokeshwar.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Lokeshwar , Srikkanth Anirudha (C), Rajagopal Sathish (VC), Francis Rokins, M Shajahan, R Rajkumar, Maan Bafna, Baba Aparajith, Sunil Sam, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Swaminathan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Lokeshwar, Dinesh Karthik (C), Srikkanth Anirudha, Rajagopal Sathish, R Srinivasan, Sanjay Yadav, R Rajkumar (VC), Baba Aparajith, Sunil Sam, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Mohan Prasath.