Karnataka edge out Uttar Pradesh, Punjab pick up easy win on Day 9 of 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Shreyas Gopal was the star performer for Karnataka as they beat Suresh Raina's Uttar Pradesh
Prasen Moudgal
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Modified 18 Jan 2021, 16:43 IST
Feature
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy defending champions Karnataka held onto their nerves to pick up a thrilling five-wicket over Suresh Raina's Uttar Pradesh. Courtesy of the win, Karun Nair's men still remain in contention for a spot in the quarterfinals.

In other Elite Group A action, Punjab continued their merry run in this edition of the tournament with a comfortable 22-run win to book their spot in the last eight. Jammu & Kashmir ended their season on a high by scaling down a 134-run target with 7 wickets and 25 balls to spare against Railways.

As part of the Elite Group C matches, skipper Rishi Dhawan proved to be the hero for Himachal Pradesh. With his side staring down the barrel at 50/6 at one stage, Dhawan (48-ball 61*) joined forces with A Jamwal (14-ball 27*), and the duo registered a 71-run stand to help Himachal Pradesh scale down a 118-run target with 7 balls left.

In the other Group C game, Axar Patel's Gujarat exhibited some great character to set the cat among the pigeons in the Baroda camp during the former's 177-run chase. However, Baroda did well to keep Gujarat within the target and pick up a 12-run win that fixed their spot atop the Elite Group C points table.

Odisha and Assam played out a close contest at Kolkata, with the former clinching a 4-wicket win. Riyan Parag's 26-ball 42 was overshadowed by a 48-ball 64 from Subhransu Senapati, the latter's knock helping Odisha chase down the 149-run target with an over to spare.

We also had two matches going into a Super Over on the 9th day of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand emerging victorious in their respective clashes.

*Note: Tamil Nadu v Bengal match will commence at 7 PM IST. Result will be included post culmination of the match.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Day 9 brief scorecards

Karnataka v Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group A at Alur

Karnataka 136/5 in 19.3 overs (Shreyas Gopal 47*, Devdutt Padikkal 34, Karan Sharma 2/23) beat Uttar Pradesh 132/8 (Abhishek Goswami 47, Karan Sharma 41, Praveen Dubey 3/15) by 5 wickets.

Punjab v Tripura, Elite Group A at Alur

Punjab 183/3 (Mandeep Singh 99*, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 63, AS Sarkar 1/30) beat Tripura 161/4 (Milind 64*, UU Bose 50, Sandeep Sharma 1/21) by 22 runs.

Jammu & Kashmir v Railways, Elite Group A at Alur

Jammu & Kashmir 135/2 in 15.5 overs (Suryansh Raina 48, Abdul Samad 39, Karn Sharma 2/17) beat Railways 133/9 (Mrunal Devdhar 57, Pratham Singh 42, Umran Malik 3/24) by 7 wickets.

Baroda v Gujarat, Elite Group C at Vadodara

Baroda 176/4 (Vishnu Solanki 59*, Abhimanyu Singh 34, Axar Patel 2/13) beat Gujarat 164/9 (Dhruv Raval 41, Axar Patel 36, NA Rathva 3/4) by 12 runs.

Himachal Pradesh v Maharashtra, Elite Group C at Vadodara

Himachal 121/6 in 18.5 overs (Rishi Dhawan 61*, As Jamwal 27*, AN Kazi 2/10) beat Maharashtra 117/9 (R Gaikwad 33, AN Kazi 17, Rishi Dhawan 3/22) by 4 wickets.

Odisha v Assam, Elite Group B at Kolkata

Odisha 154/6 (Subhransu Senapati 64, Pratik Das 20*, Riyan Parag 2/24) beat Assam 148/5 (Riyan Parag 42, Rajjakuddin Ahmed 32*, Govinda Poddar 2/28) by 4 wickets.

Chhattisgarh v Uttarakhand, Elite Group C at Vadodara

Chhattisgarh 167/9 & 15/1 (Vishal Singh 37, Ajay Mandal 29, A Madhwal 2/17) beat Uttarakhand 167/9 & 3/0 (Jay Bista 92, Kunal Chandela 25, Sourabh Majumdar 3/35)

Jharkhand v Hyderabad, Elite Group B at Kolkata

*Scorecard to be updated soon

Published 18 Jan 2021, 16:43 IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Karnataka Cricket Uttar Pradesh Cricket Suresh Raina Shreyas Gopal Syed Mushtaq Ali Schedule 2021
