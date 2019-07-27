Karnataka Premier League 2019: 3 players who might command the highest bids in the auction

Roham Kadam could prove to be the surprise package in the auction

It was the Karnataka Premier League that started the idea of a state conducting a local T20 competition under the lines of the Indian Premier League. And thus, KPL will witness its eighth season this August.

This time around, the tournament will be a short affair played across three legs. While Bengaluru will host the first few matches, Hubli and Mysore will share the responsibility of playing hosts for the remaining matches. The final will be held on September 1 at Mysore.

Each of the seven franchises was allowed to retain a maximum of two players, with each of them exercising the option completely.

As has been the trend in the last few seasons, most of the franchises have preferred to keep hold of the players who are expected to be available throughout the tournament. There are concerns regarding the availability of players such as Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, K Gowtham this season and hence, the auctions on 27 July could see a few veterans and youngsters secure good deals.

On that note, here are 3 players who might go for the highest bids in the auction.

#3 Robin Uthappa

Uthappa offers experience and class on the field

Although his form in the Indian Premier League came under the scanner, veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa will be a dream signing for any team in the Karnataka Premier League.

He offers immense experience along with giving the option of keeping wickets for his team. On his day, there is no better batsman than him in the state and hence, Uthappa could well secure yet another decent deal this season.

Also, teams looking for a captain should target this player in the auctions, owing to his ability to lead from the front.

