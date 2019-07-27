×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Karnataka Premier League 2019: 3 players who might command the highest bids in the auction

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
424   //    27 Jul 2019, 10:05 IST

Roham Kadam could prove to be the surprise package in the auction
Roham Kadam could prove to be the surprise package in the auction

It was the Karnataka Premier League that started the idea of a state conducting a local T20 competition under the lines of the Indian Premier League. And thus, KPL will witness its eighth season this August.

This time around, the tournament will be a short affair played across three legs. While Bengaluru will host the first few matches, Hubli and Mysore will share the responsibility of playing hosts for the remaining matches. The final will be held on September 1 at Mysore.

Each of the seven franchises was allowed to retain a maximum of two players, with each of them exercising the option completely.

As has been the trend in the last few seasons, most of the franchises have preferred to keep hold of the players who are expected to be available throughout the tournament. There are concerns regarding the availability of players such as Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, K Gowtham this season and hence, the auctions on 27 July could see a few veterans and youngsters secure good deals.

On that note, here are 3 players who might go for the highest bids in the auction.

#3 Robin Uthappa

Uthappa offers experience and class on the field
Uthappa offers experience and class on the field

Although his form in the Indian Premier League came under the scanner, veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa will be a dream signing for any team in the Karnataka Premier League.

He offers immense experience along with giving the option of keeping wickets for his team. On his day, there is no better batsman than him in the state and hence, Uthappa could well secure yet another decent deal this season.

Also, teams looking for a captain should target this player in the auctions, owing to his ability to lead from the front.

1 / 2 NEXT
Tags:
Karnataka Premier League (KPL) 2019 Abhimanyu Mithun Robin Uthappa
Advertisement
KPL Auction 2019: Full list of retained players, purse remaining for all teams and live updates | 27th July
RELATED STORY
KPL 2019 to begin on August 16, final in Mysore on September 1
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 capped players who might go unsold in the next auction
RELATED STORY
2019 IPL auctions: 5 surprise Indian names who might get huge bids
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players who could attract the Top 3 bids at the auction
RELATED STORY
3 players who should be released by KKR ahead of the IPL 2020 auction
RELATED STORY
5 surprising overseas players in the 2019 IPL auction 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: List of players who might be released by each franchise ahead of the next season
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction: 3 unsold players from 2018 who may earn big bucks in 2019
RELATED STORY
6 West Indies power hitters who could attract good bids in this year's IPL auction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us