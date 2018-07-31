I think India should stick to the yo-yo Test, says Bulls' head coach

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 110 // 31 Jul 2018, 17:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

With the Karnataka Premier League set to begin on August 15, last year's finalists Bijapur Bulls are gearing up for the new season.

Having come extremely close last time around, they will hope to go one step up this time and lift the title come September 6.

They went into the auction retaining four players namely Bharat Chipli, KC Cariappa, Ronit More, and MG Naveen. In the auction which was held in Bengaluru, they purchased KP Apanna, Mir Kaunain Abbas, Shishir Bhavane, and Zahoor Farooqui.

They will begin their season with a match against the Mysuru Warriors at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru before moving to Hubbali for the second leg of matches.

Apart from the four players retained, the Bulls also retained their head coach, Deepak Chougule.

The 34-year-old coach, who has worked extensively with the Bulls, opened up to Sportskeeda in an exclusive chat about the upcoming season and more.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Q. How were the auctions and what are your thoughts on the upcoming season?

The auction was good for us, we planned for a few things. We wanted to buy Robin (Uthappa). But a couple of things didn't go our way due to the purse we had. But whatever changes we have got, we are happy with. We have a good side with a mixture of youth and experience. We've got a good team and we have to start preparing well. That is what's important for us. We have another two weeks to go.

Q. Do you think that the Yo-Yo Test should be continued to be used as a mandatory Test for selection or just as a guide? Is it too strict?

It should definitely be used as a guide, but guide for improvement. Every time you do it, you should improve by 0.5. It is being made strict to put a stop to the unfit players coming into the side. The fitter you are the better you perform and the better you use your skills. That's why the yo-yo Test is important.

I think the Test should be done early so that whoever does not pass the test will have the chance to do it again. The players who get into the team get in because of their good performances after all. However, like I said, it's very necessary to have fitness as a guide. This is a new start India has made and I think they should stick to it. In six months, all the cricketers will be fit.

Q. Apart from the players playing ability, what is the important quality they should have?

They should have a positive attitude. Skill comes secondary. If you have a good mind and attitude, that is going to make a big difference to the team and the players own performance.

Q. What is done to keep the team morale high?

It's very easy to handle the highs. It's about handling the lows properly. We try to keep a happy atmosphere in the dressing room at all times because that is what will help the players in the end. That's what we believe in

Q. Do the senior players in the side help out the youngsters?

We have a good combination of experience and youth. The experienced guys help the young guys out. It is a team sport after all and the more the experienced players come forward and help the youngster, the better it is for the team. Any player who performs and helps the team go ahead is very important for the side. Making sure the players are up for the

A lot of seniors are here who have played the IPL, so it is important for them to look after the inexperienced players and get them together.