Karnataka register first win, Bihar claim biggest win in Vijay Hazare Trophy history

Srihari FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.57K // 30 Sep 2018, 18:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shreyas Gopal's all-round effort helped Karnataka get their first win of the tournament

Karnataka finally got off the mark in the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy as they picked up their first win courtesy of a six-wicket win over Vidarbha. While Mumbai's win helped them go top of Elite Group A, Andhra strengthened their grip on top of Elite Group B as they maintained their unbeaten start to the tournament.

But the biggest story was inarguably Bihar, who broke the Vijay Hazare Trophy record for the biggest win courtesy of their 292-run win over Sikkim.

Here is a round-up of all the action from the day:

Elite Group A

It was spin to win for Karnataka as Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham picked up three-fers to bundle out Vidarbha for just 125 in 36.2 overs. The chase got off to a rocky start but Kaunain Abbas and Shreyas Gopal then got together for an unbeaten 68-run stand to steer their side to six-wicket victory with 105 balls to spare.

Gopal's all-round performance began with the ball, as he along with Gowtham ran through the batting line-up as Vidarbha lost their last five wickets for just 21 runs and were bowled out for 125. Despite a tricky start, which saw them lose their first four wickets before getting to half of the target, Gopal finished the job with the bat, to see Karnataka over the line.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 125 in 36.2 overs (Ganesh Satish 50, Atharva Taide 32; Shreyas Gopal 3-13, Krishnappa Gowtham 3-34) lost to Karnataka 129/4 in 32.3 overs (Kaunain Abbas 35*, Shreyas Gopal 34*; Yash Thakur 3-22) by six wickets.

Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 269/6 in 50 overs (Prashant Chopra 86, Rishi Dhawan 53*; Shivam Dubey 2-41) lost to Mumbai 270/4 in 44.3 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 123*, Shams Mulani 41*; Rishi Dhawan 2-42) by six wickets

Brief scores: Baroda 269/9 in 50 overs (Aditya Waghmode 74, Krunal Pandya 62; Manish Rao 3-30) beat Railways 89 in 24.4 overs (Manish Rao 23; Babashafi Pathan 5-25) by 180 runs

1 / 4 NEXT