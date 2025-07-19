Karun Nair or Sai Sudharsan? 5 expert reactions on Team India's No. 3 quandary for 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India batter Karun Nair was handed a much-awaited Test comeback for the ongoing series in England on the back of some stellar domestic performances. There were high hopes from the 33-year-old, who has the experience of playing county cricket in England. However, the comeback hasn't gone according to plans for Nair and Team India.The visitors backed the Vidarbha batter for the first three Tests against England, but Nair failed to grab the opportunities. In six innings, he has only managed 131 runs at a disappointing average of 21.83. The right-handed batter scored 0 &amp; 20 in Leeds. He followed it up with 31 &amp; 26 in Birmingham and 40 &amp; 14 at Lord's. His second innings dismissal at Lord's sparked an Indian batting collapse.While Nair has got a number of starts in the Test series in England, there are concerns over his technique. With the series on the line, the visitors are in a major conundrum over the No. 3 position heading into the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. We take a look at what some of the experts have to say about India's No. 3 woes ahead of the fourth Test.Farokh EngineerFormer India keeper-batter Farokh Engineer has stated that Nair has been getting beautiful 30s. However, he added that much bigger scores are expected of a No. 3 batter in Test cricket. According to Engineer, if Sai Sudharsan is a good enough batter, he should play the next Test in Manchester.&quot;Karun Nair has been getting brilliant 20s and 30s. He's (Nair) scored beautiful 30 runs, beautiful cover drives and all that. But a beautiful 30 is not expected from a No. 3. You've got to get a not-so-beautiful 100. You need runs on the board. You need (to score) bigger. The expectation should be much higher,&quot; the former India stumper told TimesofIndia.com.&quot;We should pick the best XI. I haven't seen much of Sai Sudharsan. You've got to pick the best player for the time being. Who's going to give you maximum? You are playing for your country. Your reputation is at stake. So, I would say, forget the age. If he's good, play him to win this Test match,&quot; Engineer went on to add.Sai Sudharsan made his debut in the first Test in Leeds. He registered scores of 0 &amp; 30 and was subsequently dropped from the playing XI.Murali KartikFormer India left-arm spinner Murali Kartik has admitted that Nair has failed to grab his chances in the first three Tests against England. He, however, opined that the management might be tempted to give the domestic giant another chance. Kartik, though, conceded that the final decision would be extremely tricky.&quot;Given the number of runs he scored, he got a chance because of that. But has he grabbed the opportunity so far? I don’t think so, and there will be a lot of pressure on him... Will India look at continuity? They should. Because if you are playing any player with some logic, you want the player to prove that right,&quot; Kartik told Cribuzz.“But it is also important to see if the player has converted the runs based on the experience. Has he done it? Maybe not. So it will be interesting to see what Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill think about him for the next game,&quot; he added.While Nair has looked reasonably good during his stay at the crease, he has perished to some soft dismissals. In the second innings at Lord's, he shouldered arms to an incoming delivery and was trapped in front of the stumps.Deep DasguptaFormer India keeper-batter Deep Dasgupta reckons that Nair has got his chances in the Test series in England. He believes that the time has now come to move on and look towards the future. Admitting that Nair has looked good in patches, Dasgupta opined that he has not done enough to be retained for Manchester.“What I would be looking at is at number three. Would Karun Nair still continue or do you want to invest in a young player like Sai Sudharsan who looked comfortable in the last innings that he played in that first Test match?” Dasgupta told PTI.“He is young and an investment for the future. Karun, I think, has got his chances. It’s not about chances. More than that, I think how he’s looked. He’s looked comfortable in patches, but a few questions are still unanswered. And that’s what kind of makes me think otherwise,” he added.Sai Sudharsan has the experience of 30 first class matches in which he has scored 1,987 runs at an average of 38.96, with seven hundreds and five fifties.Mohammad KaifFormer India batter Mohammad Kaif has urged the team management not to panic and make changes following the Lord's loss to England. He admitted that Nair has not made the best use of his opportunities, but opined that the batter deserves another chance to prove himself.“One thing I’ve noticed - when India lose, they panic. When they win, they stick with the same XI. After losing the first Test, they made two-three changes. But after winning in Birmingham, only (Jasprit) Bumrah came in – no other changes. That’s been the pattern,” Kaif told IANS.“Even after losing the third Test, I believe they should back the same team going into Manchester. Karun Nair has been getting starts - 30s and 40s - but not converting. Still, he deserves another opportunity. This is a test for both Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir. After a close loss, will they panic and make changes? Or will they trust the players?” he added.After losing the first Test in Leeds, India dropped Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur, while Jasprit Bumrah was rested.Usman GhaniEven as Nair has come under fire following his failures in the first three Tests, he has found support from Vidarbha coach Usman Ghani. According to Ghani, Nair is a mentally a very strong guy and is likely to be retained in the playing XI for the last two Tests against England.&quot;Karun has unfortunately got out to a few very good deliveries [on the England tour]. He got a good ball in the last innings at Lord’s as well, where he left the ball [but was trapped LBW by pacer Brydon Carse]. It’s possible that he may have gone into a defensive mode. He probably was in two minds about whether to leave or play that one,&quot; Ghani told Mid-Day.&quot;But I believe whatever innings he has played, have been very sweet. I think he will be retained for the remaining two Tests,” he concluded.Looking at his first-class career, Nair has featured in 119 matches and has scored 8,601 runs at an average of 48.86, with the aid of 24 hundreds and 36 fifties.