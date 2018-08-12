This U-19 cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir might soon play for India

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Exclusive 608 // 12 Aug 2018, 18:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Qamraan Iqbal is aright handedopening batsman

Qamraan Iqbal, a 17 years old budding cricketer from North India's, Jammu and Kashmir is currently attending a special camp at National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru where top thirty Under-19 cricketers from India are being trained.

Qamraan who hails from Srinagar was picked for the camp after his decent performances at Zonal U-19 cricket tourney.

Before getting selected for North Zone U-19 team, Qamraan scored a couple of centuries in the Cooch Behar Trophy, hence making himself a contender for the Zonal team.

He captained J&K U-19 team last year in all the formats and remained the standout performer from his state.

Owing to his consistent performances at Under 19 level, Qamraan may soon find a place in India U-19 team,

“Qamraan is very near to making it to the India U-19 team and it’s a proud moment for whole J&K cricket fraternity. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors," a source in JKCA said.

Qamraan is a tall right-handed opening batsman who drives the ball hard and has caught the eyes of national selectors with his fearless batting,

Qamraan's father is a doctor and has helped him take up the Sport

“Qamraan is a skillful batsman and has got everything that a good batsman needs. I have seen him play many times, he hits the ball really hard and knows how to rotate the strike at regular intervals. He surely can make it big,” a senior cricketer of state said.

Qamraan's father is a doctor and is the main weapon behind his success,

"There hasn't been a single day when Doctor sahab didn't accompany Qamraan to the ground. Despite being a doctor, he motivated Qamraan to take up cricket as a career and thankfully his hard work is paying," one of the Qamraan's relative said.

He has previously attended India U-16 camp as well and can turn to a inspiration for Jammu and Kashmir's youth,

“We are hopeful that he will make it to the team. Other budding cricketers of state should take inspiration from him,” another senior cricketer said.

Qamraan can be the next big thing from J&K apart from only international cricketer Parvez Rasool and latest IPL insertion, Manzoor Dar,