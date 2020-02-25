Kashvee Gautam becomes first Indian to bag all 10 wickets in an inning

Kashvee Gautam celebrates one of her wickets during her historic spell.

The captain of the Chandigarh women’s U-19 cricket team Kashvee Gautam scripted history as she became the first Indian cricketer to bag all 10 wickets in a limited-overs encounter.

The youngster bagged 10 wickets in just 29 deliveries which helped Chandigarh skittle out Arunachal Pradesh for just 25 in the Women’s U-19 ODI trophy match at KSRM College Ground in Kadapa.

Leading the bowling attack for Chandigarh, right-arm medium pacer finished with unreal figures of 10/12 in just 4.5 overs. Her historic achievement included a hat-trick and an interesting trivia - all her wickets were either bowled or LBW.

Her exceptional spell of bowling was backed up by a knock of substance which ensured Chandigarh reached a score of 186/4 at the end of their allotted 50 overs.

She ended as the top scorer with a knock of 49 and bagged the Player of the Match Award for her exceptional all-round showing. Gautam has been in superb form in the ongoing tournament so far bagging 18 wickets in 3 matches including a 7-wicket haul against Jammu and Kashmir.

Among Indian cricketers, only Anil Kumble has bagged all 10 wickets in an international match. He achieved the feat during a Test match against Pakistan in 1999 in New Delhi. Meanwhile, Debashish Mohanty and Rex Singh have bagged 10 wickets in an innings in a Duleep Trophy match and a Ranji Trophy match respectively.

However, all three bowlers have achieved the landmark in red-ball cricket. Gautam became the first Indian bowler to achieve the feat in white-ball cricket which makes her achievement special.