KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) is all set to host the second edition of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers tournament, starting on Saturday, September 10.

A total of five teams will participate in the tournament, namely Team Amber, Team Emerald, Team Pearl, Team Ruby and Team Sapphire.

Team Sapphire will enter the tournament as defending champions after they defeated Team Ruby in the previous season’s final by six wickets. Last year’s finalists will clash against each other in this year’s season opener.

Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Kerala will host all the matches of the tournament.

KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, September 10

Team Ruby vs Team Sapphire, 9.00 am

Team Amber vs Team Pearl, 1.00 pm

Sunday, September 11

Team Emerald vs Team Pearl, 9.00 am

Team Sapphire vs Team Amber, 1.00 pm

Monday, September 12

Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl, 9.00 am

Team Ruby vs Team Emerald, 1.00 pm

Tuesday, September 13

Team Amber vs Team Emerald, 9.00 am

Team Pearl vs Team Ruby, 1.00 pm

Wednesday, September 14

Team Ruby vs Team Amber, 9.00 am

Team Sapphire vs Team Emerald, 1.00 pm

Thursday, September 15

Team Amber vs Team Pearl, 9.00 am

Team Ruby vs Team Sapphire, 1.00 pm

Friday, September 16

Team Sapphire vs Team Amber, 9.00 am

Team Emerald vs Team Pearl, 1.00 pm

Saturday, September 17

Team Ruby vs Team Emerald, 9.00 am

Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl, 1.00 pm

Sunday, September 18

Team Pearl vs Team Ruby, 9.00 am

Team Amber vs Team Emerald, 1.00 pm

Monday, September 19

Team Sapphire vs Team Emerald, 9.00 am

Team Ruby vs Team Amber, 1.00 pm

Tuesday, September 20

Final, 9.00 am

KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream all matches of KCA Pink T20 Challengers for fans in India.

KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022: Squads

Team Amber

Jincy George (c), Aleena MP, Aleena Surendran, Ansu Sunil, Arya Baby, Binisha V, Devika Krishna Kumar, Athira Sanal, Sruthi TP, Abina M (wk), Deepthi JS, Sneha KR, Anusree Anilkumar, Diya Gireesh, Joshitha VJ, Sraya Roy, and Yadhu Priya.

Team Emerald

Minnu Mani (c), Biby Sebastin, Divya Ganesh, Feba Fatim, Steffi Stanly, Aiswarya M, Anushka CV, Devisree Hari, Malavika Sabu, Vaishna MP (wk), Aiswarya R, Aneena Mathew, Jipsa Joseph, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Manasvi Potti, Nithya Loordh, and Saraswathi Unni Amit.

Team Pearl

Keerthi James (c), Akhil Ponnukuttan, Aleena Shibu, Bhadra Parameswaran, Drishna NK, Drishya Devan, Jisna Joseph, Sooya Sukumar, B Souparnika, Yuvanthika R, Aswathy Baby (wk), Maria George, Darsana Mohanan, Jisha Jaimon, Nandana, Sneha M, and Sourabhya Balan.

Team Ruby

Shani T Sasidharan (c), Jayalekshmi Dev (wk), Sreekrishna Haridas, Jilu George, TP Ajanya, Akshaya A, Drishya, Aswathymol AJ, Soniya Babu, Mrudhula VS, S Gayathri, Ragi Mohan, Nithuna K R, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Najla C M C, Aleena Ann Joy, and Anaswara Santosh.

Team Sapphire

S Sajana (c), CK Maneesha (wk), Siha Santosh, Farha Shirin, Alka A Suresh, PT Nandini, Sandra Suren, Aparna KK, Bhoomika HU, Rajan Anju, Renjusha, Arathi Ravi, AK Aiswarya, M Aswathy, Vinaya Surendran, K S Sayoojya, and J Chilthanya.

