KCA TCM President’s Cup T20 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The KCA TCM President’s Cup T20 is set to make its return with the upcoming 2025 edition. The tournament, organized by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), is designed with an aim to groom and nurture promising cricketing talents from Kerala.

The KCA TCM President’s Cup T20 2025 will see competition between five teams, namely KCA Lions, KCA Tigers, KCA Royals, KCA Panthers, and KCA Eagles. As many as 21 matches will be played over a period of 10 days, with each team playing each other twice in a double round-robin format to constitute an opening round of 20 fixtures.

All matches will be hosted by the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. With no scheduled semifinal, the tournament will conclude with a grand finale on March 15.

Notably, the five-team T20 event will also feature several players from Kerala’s emphatic runners-up campaign from the recently concluded 2025 Ranji Trophy season.

All in all, the tournament will serve as a crucial platform for Kerala’s budding cricketers to showcase their skills in a competitive environment. With established domestic stars in the mix, the event promises to be an invaluable learning experience for the next generation of Kerala cricket.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings and other details regarding the KCA TCM President’s Cup T20 2025:

KCA TCM President’s Cup T20 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Wednesday, March 5

Match 1 – KCA Lions vs KCA Tigers, 9:00 AM

Match 2 – KCA Royals vs KCA Panthers, 1:00 PM

Thursday, March 6

Match 3 – KCA Royals vs KCA Tigers, 9:00 AM

Match 4 – KCA Panthers vs KCA Eagles, 1:00 PM

Friday, March 7

Match 5 – KCA Royals vs KCA Eagles, 9:00 AM

Match 6 – KCA Panthers vs KCA Lions, 1:00 PM

Saturday, March 8

Match 7 – KCA Tigers vs KCA Panthers – 9:00 AM

Match 8 – KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles – 1:00 PM

Sunday, March 9

Match 9 – KCA Lions vs KCA Royals, 9:00 AM

Match 10 – KCA Tigers vs KCA Eagles, 1:00 PM

Monday, March 10

Match 11 – KCA Panthers vs KCA Eagles, 9:00 AM

Match 12 – KCA Royals vs KCA Tigers, 1:00 PM

Tuesday, March 11

Match 13 – KCA Royals vs KCA Panthers, 9:00 AM

Match 14 – KCA Lions vs KCA Tigers, 1:00 PM

Wednesday, March 12

Match 15 – KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles, 9:00 AM

Match 16 – KCA Tigers vs KCA Panthers, 1:00 PM

Thursday, March 13

Match 17 – KCA Panthers vs KCA Lions, 9:00 AM

Match 18 – KCA Royals vs KCA Eagles, 1:00 PM

Friday, March 14

Match 19 – KCA Tigers vs KCA Eagles, 9:00 AM

Match 20 – KCA Lions vs KCA Royals, 1:00 PM

Saturday, March 15

Final – TBC vs TBC,9:00 AM

KCA TCM President’s Cup T20 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the entire KCA TCM President’s Cup T20 2025 season will be available on the FanCode app and website.

KCA TCM President’s Cup T20 2025: Full squads

KCA Lions

Abhishek P Nair, Akarsh AK, Ashwin Anand, Asif Ali, Govind Pai, Adithya Baiju, Alfi Francis, Arjun Venugopal, Sharafuddeen N M, Sachin PS (wk), Varun Nayanar (c & wk), Adithya Krishnan K, Akhil M S, Harikrishnan MU, Kiran Sagar, KM Asif and Vinay V Varghese.

KCA Tigers

Abhishek Nair, Preethish Pawan, Rehan Sai, Rohan Nair, Jishnu A, Nikhil M, Pallam Anfal, M Ajnas (wk), Manav Krishna (wk), Basil Thampi (c), Biju Narayanan, Rahul Chandran, Sreehari S Nair and Sudhesan Midhun.

KCA Royals

Jobin Joby, Kamil Aboobacker, Riya Basheer, Shoun Roger, Vipul Shakti, Akhil Scaria, Vaisakh Chandran (c), Vinil TS, Vishnu TM, Akshay SS (wk), Nikhil Thottath (wk), Rohith K R (wk), Abi Biju, Afrad Nazar, Akhil Dev V, Fazil Fanoos, Jerin PS and Mohammed Ishaaq.

KCA Panthers

Aadidev TJ, Ahammed Imran, Akshay T K, Mohammed Enaan, Vathsal Govind, Abdul Basith (c), Anuraj J S, Omar Abubacker, Sachin M S, Sreevardhan Murali, Pavan Sreedhar (wk), Subin S (wk), Eden Apple Tom, Gokul Gopinath and Pathirikattu Midhun.

KCA Eagles

Anand Krishnan, Anandhu Sunil, Anuj Jotin, Akshay Manohar, J Anantha Krishnan, Shine John Jacob, Bharath Soorya (wk), Mohammed Kaif (wk), Vishnu Raj (wk), Appu Prakash, Athif Bin Ashraf, Monu Krishna, Sijomon Joseph, Suresh Vishweshwar and Vijay Vishwanath

