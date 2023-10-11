KCC T10 Elite Championship 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Organized by Kuwait Cricket, the KCC T10 Elite Championship 2023 will start on October 13 and conclude on October 31 in Kuwait. The matches will be played at the Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Al Jahra. During this period, as many as eight teams will be participating in a total of 30 matches.

Al Hajery Xl, CECC, Stack CC, Al Mulla Exchange, Kuwait Swedish, Saipem CC, Tally Riders, and NCM Investment are amongst the eight teams taking part in this competition. As per the tournament format, the top four teams from the league stage will proceed to the final round.

This is a step in the right direction for the Kuwait Cricket Association which is trying to exert its dominance in the Gulf region. The governing body is in the hunt to extract some rich cricketing talent from such competitions who can go on to represent the national side on the international stage.

As of now, the tournament is expected to feature club cricketers and expat-working professionals who keenly pursue cricket as their side hobby. Recently the Kuwait national side participated in the 2023 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier alongside its Gulf neighbors in which Kuwait emerged as the champions. This is without a doubt one of the busiest months in Kuwait’s cricketing calendar.

KCC T10 Elite Championship 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: October 13 - Al Hajery Xl vs CECC - 4:30 pm

Match 2: October 13 - Stack CC vs Al Mulla Exchange - 6:30 pm

Match 3: October 13 - Kuwait Swedish vs Saipem CC - 8:30 pm

Match 4: October 13 - Tally Riders vs NCM Investment - 10:30 pm

Match 5: October 16 - Al Hajery Xl vs Al Mulla Exchange - 10:30 pm

Match 6: October 17 - Stack CC vs Kuwait Swedish - 12:30 am

Match 7: October 17 - CECC vs NCM Investment - 10:30 pm

Match 8: October 18 - Tally Riders vs Saipem CC - 12:30 am

Match 9: October 19 - Al Hajery Xl vs Stack CC - 10 pm

Match 10: October 19 - CECC vs Tally Riders - 11:45 pm

Match 11: October 20 - Saipem CC vs Al Mulla Exchange - 1:30 am

Match 12: October 20 - NCM Investment vs Kuwait Swedish - 8:30 am

Match 13: October 20 - Al Hajery Xl vs Saipem CC - 6:30 pm

Match 14: October 20 - Stack CC vs NCM Investment - 8:30 pm

Match 15: October 20 - CECC vs Al Mulla Exchange - 10:30 pm

Match 16: October 21 - Tally Riders vs Kuwait Swedish - 12:30 am

Match 17: October 24 - Al Hajery Xl vs NCM Investment - 12:30 am

Match 18: October 24 - CECC vs Saipem CC - 10:30 pm

Match 19: October 25 - Stack CC vs Tally Riders - 12:30 am

Match 20: October 25 - Al Mulla Exchange vs Kuwait Swedish - 10:30 pm

Match 21: October 27 - Al Hajery Xl vs Kuwait Swedish - 8:30 am

Match 22: October 27 - CECC vs Stack CC - 10:15 am

Match 23: October 27 - Saipem CC vs NCM Investement - 12 pm

Match 24: October 27 - Al Mulla Exchange vs Tally Riders 4:30 pm

Match 25: October 28 - Al Hajery Xl vs Tally Riders - 10:30 pm

Match 26: October 29 - CECC vs Kuwait Swedish - 12:30 am

Match 27: October 29 - Stack CC vs Saipem - 10:30 pm

Match 28: October 30 - All Mulla Exchange vs NCM Investment - 12:30 am

Match 29: October 30 - Semi-Final 1 - 10:30 pm

Match 30: October 31 - Semi-Final 2 - 12:30 am

KCC T10 Elite Championship 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The live-streaming of this league will be available on the Fancode app and website. No live telecast of this league will be available across any TV channel in India.

KCC T10 Elite Championship 2023: Full Squads

Al Hajery Xl

Ahsan Ul Haq, Aslam Nawfer, Azim Parker, Hassan Arif, Safvan Mitha, Yosuf Saifuddin, Ali Tankiwala, Fawazan Ashraf, Hamoud Jandu, Kutbuddin Fakhruddin, Salam Munde, Shashika Shehan (wk), Usman Waheed, Muhammad Iqbal, Mukammil Shah

CECC

Ajith Sanjeewa, Lahiru Dilshan, Akalanka Dilshan, Harishcandra Priyakanth, Lasith Kumara, Madhusan Nayanajith, Mohamed Shafran, Mohamed Simsan, Atheef Gafoor (wk), Indika Manglam, Nilantha Kumara, Pradeep Wasantha, Ruchira Sampath, Yad Sandaruwan

Stack CC

Ali Zaher, Anis Iqbal, Jude Saldana, Nawaf Dadarkar, Nikhil Kulkarni, Noman Sayeed, Riyaz Masurkar, Nawaf Ahmed, Danish Javed (wk), Vikran Gupta, Vinoth Mathiyalagan (wk), Abdul Haseeb, Khaliq Ansari, Naveed Fakhr, Solomon Arul

Al Mulla Exchange

Nithin Saldhana, Parvindar Kumar, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Rejith Reji, Anas Mohammad, Ansal Nazzar, Jackson Wilson, Sanjay S, Shinu John, Clinton Anto (wk), Anudeep Chandamara, Naveenraj Rajendran, Saleesh Chandran

Kuwait Swedish

Abu Sayed, Mohammed Faisal, Mostafa Hossain, Ravija Sandaruwan, Yavaruddin Khan, Asanka Silva, Basir Khan, Mohammed Bilbul, Mohammed Sumon, Nimesh Ridmika, Rubel Hossain, Sujon Miah, Het Kishore (wk), Usman Patel (wk), Madhu China, Mamoon Miah, Yasin Patel

Saipem CC

Hashad Thodi, Mohammed Farook, Sanker Varathappan, Ahamad Kabeer, Pramod Varghese, Rabinsha Salam, Rahul Ramadas, Shiraz Khan, Srikar Yedia, Unnimohan Mohandas, Jiss Jacob, Jomin Josesh, Mohammed Shafeeq, Saadh Sajjad, Stanley Cherian

Tally Riders

Aamir Javed, Abdullah Ghulam, Bilal Tahir, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Mohammad Amin, Mohammed Saleh (c), Muhammad Umar, Naveen Jacob, Ashen Sangeeth, Mirza Ahmed, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Faizaan Sidiq Farooq, Mohammed Khan (wk), Allan Pereira, Chanaka Devinda, Ilyas Ahmed, Isuru Sampath, Nabeel Ghafoor

NCM Investment

Ajith Sanjeewa (c), Indika Mangalam, Madhushan Nayanajith, Mohamed Simsan, Rifkaz Mohamed, Akalanka Dilshan, Harischandra Priyakanth, Mohamed Shafran, YAD Sandaruwan, Atheef Gafoor (wk), Lahiru Dilshan (wk), Lasith Kumara, Nilantha Kumara, Pradeep Wasantha, Ruchira Sampath