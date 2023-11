KCC T20 Elite Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

KCC T20 Elite Cup 2023 is a domestic T20 tournament organized by the Kuwait Cricket Club. The tournament will start on Wednesday, November 8, and will run till Friday, December 15.

A total of eight teams namely Al Hajery Team XI, Al Mulla Exchange, Ceylon Elite Cricket Club, Kuwait Swedish, NCM Investment, Stack Cricket Club, Tally D.R.F.S, and Kuwait Under 19 will participate in this competition.

A total of 31 matches are scheduled to be played in this tournament, including the Eliminator, Qualifier, and Final game. Al Hajery Team XI will take on Ceylon Elite Cricket Club in the opening game of the tournament. All these matches will take place at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. Each team will face the other seven teams once in the group stage.

The first seven teams in the tournament have played in a significant number of domestic tournaments in the last few months. The 8th team, Kuwait Under 19, will have a lot of young players looking to make their mark. They will get a golden opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the prominent players in Kuwait.

Kuwait Cricket Club organized the T10 Elite Championship last month. A total of eight teams took part in that competition. Tally D.R.F.S went on to clinch the trophy by beating Al Mulla Exchange in the final by eight wickets.

KCC T20 Elite Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, November 8

Al Hajery Team XI vs CECC A, 10:30 PM

Thursday, November 9

NCM Investment vs Al Mulla Exchange, 10:00 PM

Friday, November 10

Kuwait Under-19 vs Tally D.R.F.S, 10:30 AM

Kuwait Swedish vs Stack CC, 3:30 PM

Sunday, November 12

Kuwait Under-19 vs Al Hajery Team XI, 10:30 PM

Monday, November 13

Stack CC vs CECC-A, 10:30 PM

Tuesday, November 14

Tally D.R.F.S vs NCM Investment, 10:30 PM

Wednesday, November 15

Kuwait Swedish vs Al Mulla Exchange, 10:30 PM

Friday, November 17

Kuwait Swedish vs Tally D.R.F.S, 10:30 AM

CECC-A vs Al Mulla Exchange, 3:30 PM

Stack CC vs Al Hajery Team XI, 6:30 PM

Saturday, November 18

Kuwait Under-19 vs NCM Investment, 12:30 AM

Sunday, November 19

Al Hajery Team XI vs NCM Investment, 10:30 PM

Monday, November 20

Tally D.R.F.S vs CECC-A, 10:30 PM

Tuesday, November 21

Al Mulla Exchange vs Stack CC, 10:30 PM

Wednesday, November 22

Kuwait Swedish vs Kuwait Under-19, 10:30 PM

Friday, November 24

Kuwait Under-19 vs Al Mulla Exchange, 3:30 PM

Tally D.R.F.S vs Al Hajery Team XI, 7:00 PM

Stack CC vs NCM Investment, 10:30 PM

CECC-A vs Kuwait Swedish, 10:30 PM

Sunday, November 26

Stack CC vs Kuwait Under-19, 10:30 PM

Monday, November 27

CECC-A vs NCM Investment, 10:30 PM

Tuesday, November 28

Kuwait Swedish vs Al Hajery Team XI, 10:30 PM

Wednesday, November 29

Tally D.R.F.S vs Al Mulla Exchange, 10:30 PM

Friday, December 1

Al Mulla Exchange vs Al Hajery Team XI, 10:30 AM

Kuwait Under-19 vs CECC-A, 3:30 PM

Tally D.R.F.S vs Stack CC, 7:00 PM

NCM Investment vs Kuwait Swedish, 10:30 PM

Friday, December 8

Eliminator, TBC vs TBC, 10:30 AM

Sunday, December 10

Qualifier, TBC vs TBC, 10:30 PM

Friday, December 15

Final, TBC vs TBC, 7:00 PM

KCC T20 Elite Cup 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

KCC T20 Elite Cup 2023: Full Squads

Al Hajery Team XI

Azim Parkar, Alikyaan Ramsorwala, Safvan Imran Ismail, Husain Gheewala, Ali Asghar, Muhammad Shaheer, Riyas Mohamed, Salman Munde, Fawazan Nilikkar, Zain Fakhr, Usman Waheed, Hasan Arif, Sasanka Wishwajith, Hamoud Amanullah, Ahsan Ul Haq, Mohamed Aslam, Mohsin Javed, Ali Asghar Taheri, Sankar Varathappan, Mukammal Shah, Vikum Sanjaya, Basil Hameed

Al Mulla Exchange

Santhosh Kumar, Rajesha Poojari, Sumanraj Karunanithi, Sanjay S, Vigneshwaran M, Rama Nathan, Pradeep Subramaniyan, Shinu John, Arun Raj, Jackson Wilson, Anas Mohammed, Rajeesh Krishnan, Naveen Raj, Anudeep Chenthamara, Rejith Reji, Saleesh Chandran, Parvinder Kumar, Ansal Nazar, Clinto Anto, Nithin Saldanha, Kabeer Ahmed

Ceylon Elite Cricket Club

Ajith Sanjeewa Bandara, Lasith Pushpa Kumara, Ruchira Sampath, Shehan Madushanka, Mohamed Akram, Nilantha Kumara, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Akalanka Dilshan, Madhushan Nayannajith, Dilshan Lahiru, Shafran Mohammed, Indika Mangalam, Atheef Gafoor, Mohamed Simsan, Harischandra Priyakanth, Rifkaz Mohamed, Pradeep Wasantha

Kuwait Swedish

Mosharaf Hussain, Yavaruddin Khan, Abu Sayed, Mamoon Mia, Chinna Madhu Bhoomai, Dilhan Mohamed, Nimesh Ridmika, Faisal Mohammad, Basir Khan, Sujon Miah, Bulbul Mohamad, Sumon Mohammad, Asanka Silva, Ravija Sandaruwan, Rubel Hossain, Usman Gani, Yasin Patel, Adnan Idrees

NCM Investment

Subramanyam Madagala, M Farook, Naveen Jacob, Mudassir Nisar Parkar, Anjaneyulu Erigudindla, Azam Aslam, Mohammad Adnan, Mohammed Rizwan, Jithin Jose, Shahrukh Quddus, Haroon Shahid, Edson Daisy Silva, Manjula Prasan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Morshed Mostafa, Nasir Hussain, Meezan Ali, Diju Xavier, Nimish Latheif, Shiraz Khan

Stack Cricket Club

Nikhil Kulkarni, Khalid Liaqat Ali, Salman Abdulhameed Fakhi, Vinoth Mathiyalagan, Jude Saldanha, Noman Sayeed, Abdul Haseeb, Sayed Monib, Danish Javed, Riyaz Masurkar, Vikrant Gupta, Anis Iqbal, Nawaf Ahmed, Ali ZaheerUddin, Naveed Fakhr, Khaliq Anwar, Nawaf Dadarkar

Tally D.R.F.S

Marasinha Chanaka, Faizaan Sidiq, Imran Ali Muhammad Azam, Umar Abdullah, Mohamed Saleh, Abdullah Ghulam, Aamir Javed, Mohammed Khan, Nabeel Ghafoor, Meet Bhavsar, Ashen Sangeeth, Praveen Raj, Amin Ejaz, Ahmed Mirza, Muhammad Kashif, Ilyas Ahmed, Bilal Tahir, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Aryan Kapil Panwar, Allan Pereira

Kuwait Under 19

Kandarp Tushar Purohit, Ali Abbas, Thewan Candauda Arachchige, Ummer Abbas, Ali Kashif Khan, Dhaksh Lakshman, Farhan Sain, Arsh Sahil, Mohammed Arman, Mohammad Aqif, Haider Ali Liaqat, Melrick Vinith Serrao, Janath Liyanage, Gautham Poolakkal, Vedant Utekar, Jay Maheshkumar, Het Kishor