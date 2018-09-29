Kedar Jadhav gives update on his hamstring injury

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST News 248 // 29 Sep 2018, 14:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An all-round effort from Kedar Jadhav helped India claim their seventh Asia Cup final

Kedar Jadhav once again played a major role in the Indian team as he led them to victory against Bangladesh in the final of the Asia Cup 2018 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. But this time it came at a cost as he injured his hamstring while batting, he had to go off before coming back again and winning the game for India. After the victory, the all-rounder admitted that it was at least a "Grade I or II tear".

While taking a quick single with MS Dhoni, Jadhav seemed to have pulled his hamstring and was struggling immediately thereafter. Although he left the field soon after Dhoni's dismissal, he came back again towards the end and went on to hit the winning runs in a nail-biting clash as one run was needed off the last ball when Jadhav stole a leg bye.

Speaking about his injury after the match, Jadhav said, "I’ve been in this situation a few months back. Knew field will be up in the end and will be easy to take one or two. The way Kuldeep batted gave me confidence too. I’m still a batsman who can bowl. It’s at least Grade I or II tear."

After the match, it looked like Kedar will once again not be seen in action for a few weeks. He had previously injured his hamstring during Chennai Super Kings' opening game of IPL 2018 against Mumbai Indians and although he won them the game, he was ruled out of the rest of the tournament and the recently concluded England series.

It looked like something similar against Bangladesh and although he is likely to be out for a while, Indian fans will be happy that he played through the pain and brought India their seventh Asia Cup title.