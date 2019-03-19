How Kedar Jadhav has turned into a game-changer for India

Cometh the hour, cometh the man - Kedar Jadhav has personified that saying quite often. He has been the standout player apart from MS Dhoni amidst a shaky middle-order. In the World Cup 2019, Jadhav could be a lethal weapon for India.

The team management is still in search of the No. 4 batsman, and Jadhav can fill that role too if required. Looking at his track record of performing under hostile circumstances, he is certainly a worthy candidate.

The emergence of Jadhav

Initially termed as a 'natural T20 player', Jadhav attracted a lot of attention with his stunning 29-ball 50 for Delhi against Bangalore in IPL 2010. His unique style of batting was eye-catching, with timing rather than power being his weapon of choice.

Jadhav's prolific run-scoring in the Ranji Trophy 2013-14 season earned him a huge reputation in the Indian cricket circuit. With 1223 runs from 11 games, he emerged as the top run-getter that season.

For his consistent performances at the domestic level and also in IPL, Jadhav was rewarded with the Indian ODI cap against Sri Lanka in 2015. He scored his first century against Zimbabwe in a three-match bilateral series in 2015.

The reputation of a match-winner and finisher

Jadhav was in and out of the side due to injuries, but he kept knocked on the door for his place. He didn't look back after his magnificent innings of 120 runs (76 balls) against England at Pune in 2017.

That knock was not only a showcase of his devastating stroke-play, but also a sureshot signal that he had arrived.

India were struggling at 4-63 when Jadhav joined Virat Kohli in the middle, chasing a mammoth target of 351. He lit the stage on fire by striking a 65-ball century under immense pressure.

Jadhav put up a 200-run partnership with Kohli and took his side to an improbable victory.

In the 3rd match of that series, Jadhav again almost single-handedly pulled off a victory, but fell short by just 5 runs after getting out in the last over. He scored a brilliant 90 off 75 balls, showing off his majestic batting skills.

In the year 2019, Jadhav has been a partner in crime with Dhoni while pulling off two spectacular run chases against the Aussies. On both occasions, the team was in dire straits when he came to the crease.

At the MCG, Jadhav scored a crucial knock of 87* en-route a 121-run match-winning partnership with Dhoni. He then vindicated his caliber again in Hyderabad, where he struck a match-winning 81*. He ensured a hard-fought victory for India through an unbeaten 141-run partnership with Dhoni.

The man with the golden arm

It's been a fairytale ride as far as Jadhav's unorthodox yet effective style of bowling is concerned.

He started to bowl after MS Dhoni's recommendation in 2016, despite having very little experience of bowling in domestic cricket. Since then, he has been India's trump card with the ball.

Jadhav has 27 wickets to his name with an impressive economy of 5.15, and has the knack of breaking crucial partnerships. His slinging bowling action has been a conundrum for several quality batters; Steve Smith, David Warner, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor are some of his top scalps.

In the IPL, Jadhav will need to focus on batting solidly but without picking up any injuries. He is an important part of India's World Cup campaign, and the management would want him to be fit as a fiddle for the trip to England.

