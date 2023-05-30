KEN vs SOM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 30, 2023  

The 12th match of the Vitality T20 Blast Competition from the South Group Division will see Kent take on Somerset at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Tuesday, May 30. The game is scheduled to commence at 11.00 pm IST.

Kent are slightly lagging behind and find themselves in third position in the points table. They were blown away by Surrey in the last fixture as Sean Abbott wreaked havoc with his scintillating century of 110* (41). They will look to brush aside their horror defeat in the last game and look to get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Somerset haven’t done anything wrong as they have three wins under their belt in as many games. Somerset are at the top of the South Group points table. They will be a much more confident side leading up to this fixture as they yet to be defeated this season.

Ahead of the game, here is our recommended pick for the top three players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming KEN vs SOM Dream11 prediction match.

KEN vs SOM Squad for Today's Match

Kent Squad

Sam Billings (c), Arafat Bhuiyan, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Joey Evison, Michael Hogan, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Tawanda Muyeye, Kane Richardson, and Grant Stewart.

Somerset Squad

Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Abell, Kasey Aldridge, Tom Banton, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Davey, Ben Green, Matt Henry, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Peter Siddle, Will Smeed, and Roelof van der Merwe.

#3 Roelof van der Merwe (SOM) - 8 credits

Somerset v Surrey - Vitality T20 Blast

Van der Merwe is a highly experienced customer with the ball and has looked in very fine form in the last couple of games. In just two games so far, the South African-born spinner has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of under six runs per over.

With 278 wickets in T20 cricket, Van der Merwe has loads of experience playing in this format and we highly recommend you pick him as your captain or vice-captain for your KEN vs SOM Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Daniel Bell-Drummond (KET) - 8 credits

Trent Rockets Men v London Spirit Men - The Hundred

Daniel has performed well in the first few games for Kent this season. The 29-year-old has over 3700 runs and has a strike rate of just under 140. Besides, he also has one-hundred-plus and 30 fifty-plus scores to his name.

With so many runs under his belt, Daniel should be your go-to man to feature in your KEN vs SOM Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SOM) - 8 credits

Sussex Sharks v Somerset CCC - Vitality Blast T20

Tom has been getting some useful runs for his side this season which includes his well-structured innings of 72 (42) that steered his side to a crucial victory against Essex last Friday. He averages just under 30 and has scored 3896 runs in 146 T20 innings.

With a strike rate of just under 140, Tom can be a very lethal customer with the bat and therefore, he is our numero one pick as a captain or vice-captain for your KEN vs SOM Dream11 prediction match.

