Kerala Cricket League 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Kerala Cricket League 2024 is all set to get underway on Monday, September 2, with the Alleppey Ripples and Thrissur Titans locking horns in the opening game. The Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will host all 33 matches in the tournament.

Calicut Globstars, Aries Kollam Sailors, Kochi Blue Tigers, and Trivandrum Royals are the other four teams in the competition alongside the Ripples and Titans.

Thirty matches will take place in the league stage until September 16 followed by both the semi-finals on September 17. The competition's grand finale will be staged on Wednesday, September 18.

Rohan Kunnummal is the star player for the Globstars, having played competitive cricket for the last four years. In 27 T20 matches, he has scored 771 runs with a top score of 101*.

For the Ripples, Mohammed Azharuddeen is expected to play a key role. Sachin Baby will lead the Aries Kollam Strikers, who also have KM Asif in their squad. Asif has played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Basil Thampi needs to step up if the Blue Tigers are to go deep in the tournament. The Royals and the Titans also have relatively strong squads at their disposal and could pose a threat to the top teams.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is the brand ambassador of the league. On Saturday, August 31, Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman unveiled the trophy in the presence of Jayesh George, the president of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

Where to watch Kerala Cricket League 2024 in India

While there is no telecast of the Kerala Cricket League 2024, live streaming of all the matches will be available on the Fancode app in India.

