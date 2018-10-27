Kerala cricketers who have represented India A in recent times

In recent times, we have seen a lot of importance given to ‘A’ cricket. Top teams in the world are making decent efforts to make their ‘A’ teams play a lot more. This is not only helping the fringe players get more exposure and experience but it also gives them more opportunities to stake a claim in the senior side.

India, in particular, have been very keen on these ‘A’ tours and matches. Under the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid, the India ‘A’ side have been pretty consistent. They’ve played some really good cricket, both home and away. The players have been consistent and seem to be really getting into the groove nicely. Hence, this ‘A’ system has created a strong bench strength.

Thus, here, let’s look at some of the Kerala cricketers who have been in and around the ‘A’ side.

#4 Jalaj Saxena

In the last four years, no all-rounder has been more successful than Jalaj Saxena in the Ranji Trophy. In fact, in the last four seasons, he’s won the best all-rounder award thrice (missing out only in the 2016-17 season).

However, he last played for India ‘A’ in 2013 when New Zealand ‘A’ came touring and the matches were played in Visakhapatnam. Even in that series, he played just one 50-over game. However, he did get an opportunity to play the four-day games. He didn’t do well with the bat as he got just 30 runs in 2 innings. However, he took 8 wickets in 3 innings.

However, since then, he hasn’t been a part of the India ‘A’ squads. But he has been one of the most consistent performers in the domestic circuit. Thus, he deserves to be in the ‘A’ squad at least. He will look to continue the good work he's done over the last few years.

