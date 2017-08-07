Kerala high court orders BCCI to lift life ban on Sreesanth

BCCI had imposed a life-ban on the 34-year-old for his alleged involvement in spot-fixing.

Sreesanth last played for India in 2011

What's the story?

Tainted Team India pacer S.Sreesanth’s cricketing career could get a new lease of life, after the Kerala High Court ordered the BCCI to lift the lifetime ban imposed on him for his alleged involvement in spot-fixing.

The 34-year-old, who was handed a ban after the sixth edition of the IPL, was acquitted from the case in 2015.

Speaking to newsmen in Kochi, Sreesanth said: “Many people supported me in thick and thin. They stood with me. I am really indebted to them and I will not let them down. It is a really good news for me. I will back in the field soon".

In case you didn't know...

Sreesanth, representing the Rajasthan Royals, along with teammate Ankeet Chavan, was banned for life by the BCCI's disciplinary committee post IPL 2013.

Chargesheeted by the Delhi Police, the duo, along with Ajit Chandila, were cleared of all charges by a trial court in the nation's capital in 2015.

The heart of the matter

The 34-year-old pacer had filed a petition with the Kerala High Court in April this year, challenging the life ban imposed on him by the disciplinary committee.

The BCCI, however, had remained adamant on its stand, first filing a counter-affidavit against Sreesanth, then refusing to grant him an NoC (No Objection Certificate) to play league cricket in Scotland.

“He was acquitted in the case. Then how can the BCCI impose a ban on him? It is denial of natural justice,” the High Court said, while quashing the BCCI's order.

On Monday, after hearing the news, Sreesanth took to Twitter to thank his fans for their support:

God is great..thanks for the all the love and support pic.twitter.com/THyjfbBSFv — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) August 7, 2017

Sportskeeda tried to reach the pacer for his views on the same, but he was not available for comment.

Author's take

The latest development in this four-year saga comes as a relief to Sreesanth, who has been fighting for relief ever since he was acquitted of all charges in 2015. The BCCI however, has maintained its stance on the life ban, which has prevented the fast bowler from playing any form of representative cricket.

He might never play for India again, but given that he has been dropped of all charges, a return to cricket, in whichever form, could be a vindication of sorts for the beleaguered pacer, who, before getting dirty in the muck, was one of India's brightest young fast bowlers in the late 2000s.