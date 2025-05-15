Kerala Mens T20 Challengers Trophy 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 2025 edition of the Kerala Mens T20 Challengers Trophy is scheduled to take place from May 16 to June 2. The St. Xavier's College Ground in Thumba will serve as host to all 35 games of the competition.

A total of 15 teams, namely Alappuzha, Idukki, Thrissur, Kazaragod, Malappuram, Kazaragod, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Kannur, Pathanamthitta, Trivandrum, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Combined Districts are the participants.

The teams are divided into three groups with five teams each. Each side will play against four other teams in their respective groups once. Thereafter, the top sides will contest in the quarterfinals, semifinals and eventually the final on June 2.

The last edition saw Trivandrum emerging as the champions, as they beat Alappuzha by one wicket in the final. S Anand Sagar was the finest batter with 225 runs, while Sivaraj S picked up the most wickets (11).

The top Kerala cricketers like Sachin Baby (after IPL 2025), Mohammed Azharuddeen, Salman Nizar, Basil Thampi, and KM Asif will take part in the tournament.

Kerala Mens T20 Challengers Trophy 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, May 16

Match 1 - Alappuzha vs Idukki, 08:45 AM

Match 2 - Thrissur vs Kazaragod, 01:00 PM

Saturday, May 17

Match 3 - Malappuram vs Kazaragod, 08:45 AM

Match 4 - Thrissur vs Idukki, 01:00 PM

Sunday, May 18

Match 5 - Alappuzha vs Malappuram, 08:45 AM

Match 6 - Idukki vs Kazaragod, 01:00 PM

Monday, May 19

Match 7 - Alappuzha vs Thrissur, 08:45 AM

Match 8 - Idukki vs Malappuram, 01:00 PM

Tuesday, May 20

Match 9 - Thrissur vs Malappuram, 08:45 AM

Match 10 - Alappuzha vs Kazaragod, 01:00 PM

Wednesday, May 21

Match 11 - Pathanamthitta vs Palakkad, 08:45 AM

Match 12 - Trivandrum vs Kannur, 01:00 PM

Thursday, May 22

Match 13 - Kozhikode vs Palakkad, 08:45 AM

Match 14 - Kannur vs Pathanamthitta, 01:00 PM

Friday, May 23

Match 15 - Trivandrum vs Kozhikode, 08:45 AM

Match 16 - Kannur vs Palakkad, 01:00 PM

Saturday, May 24

Match 17 - Kannur vs Kozhikode, 08:45 AM

Match 18 - Trivandrum vs Pathanamthitta, 01:00 PM

Sunday, May 25

Match 19 - Kozhikode vs Pathanamthitta, 08:45 AM

Match 20 - Trivandrum vs Palakkad, 01:00 PM

Monday, May 26

Match 21 - Wayanad vs Ernakulam, 08:45 AM

Match 22 - Kottayam vs Kollam, 01:00 PM

Tuesday, May 27

Match 23 - Ernakulam vs Combined Districts, 08:45 AM

Match 24 - Kottayam vs Wayanad, 01:00 PM

Wednesday, May 28

Match 25 - Kollam vs Combined Districts, 08:45 AM

Match 26 - Kottayam vs Ernakulam, 01:00 PM

Thursday, May 29

Match 27 - Kollam vs Wayanad, 08:45 AM

Match 28 - Kottayam vs Combined Districts, 01:00 PM

Friday, May 30

Match 29 - Wayanad vs Combined Districts, 08:45 AM

Match 30 - Kollam vs Ernakulam, 01:00 PM

Saturday, May 31

1st Quarter-final - TBC vs TBC, 08:45 AM

2nd Quarter-final - TBC vs TBC, 01:00 PM

Sunday, June 1

1st Semi-final - TBC vs TBC, 08:45 AM

2nd Semi-final - TBC vs TBC, 01:00 PM

Monday, June 2

Final - TBC vs. TBC, 8:45 AM

Kerala Mens T20 Challengers Trophy 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

The tournament will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India on a paid basis.

Kerala Mens T20 Challengers Trophy 2025: Full Squads

Alappuzha

Agasthya Chathurvedi, Akhil KG, Devaadithyan SR, Fihan C S, Athul S Krishna, Muhammed Ajmal N, S Anand Sagar, Yadhu Sundaram, Abhishek Nair, Amal Raj, Amal Ramesh, Harikrishnan MU, Krishnanunni Nair, Nikhil M, Prasoon Prasad, Akash Pillai, Althaf S, Vishnu Raj, Balu Babu, Pathirikattu Midhun, Sajesh SV, Vidhun Venugopal, Akhilraj R, Jerin PS, Sudhesan Midhun

Malappuram

Adith Ashok, Anand Krishnan, Krishna Narayan, Shanu Sidan, Kamil Aboobacker, Adarsh RP, Rishwid Uday, Sibin Girish, Sreerag VK, Nikhil Thottath, Abhiram B, Adnan AT, Akhil Raj, Fasil K, KM Asif, Mohammed Ishaaq, Muhammed Shammas, Sanu CM, Vishnu K

Kazaragod

Ahammed Ihthisham, Ahmed Ziyad, Isthiaq Poyakkara, Manjunath K, Thrishan Shetty, Thushar BK, Mohammed Jaseel, Nidheesh B, Gokul M, Pallam Anfal, Abdul Fahiz, Abdul Farhan TK, Jaganathan MR, Mohammad Kaif, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Adarsh K, Sreehari S Nair, Mithun M, Mohammed Ashfak

Idukki

Jithin, Rakesh Babu, Sachin Baby, Sebastin M, Vishnu Viswam, Saurav Arun, Akhil Scaria, Anandhu Prasad, Harikrishnan S, Sreehhari Anish, Vasudev R Nair, Aju Paulose, Vishnu Babu, Adithya Biju, Anand Suresh, Midhun Nadarajan, Anand Joseph, Gokul N Prakash, Jobin Joby

Trivandrum

Abhishek Nair, Abhishek Pratap, Aditya Mohan, Alan Alex, Shoun Roger, Abijith Praveen, Anantha Krishnan J, Krishna Devan, Akshay Shiv, Sreevardhan Murali, Arjun AK, Hermishes, Bharath Soorya, Biju Narayanan, Fazil Fanoos, Jikku Bright, Rahul Chandran, Sarath Prasad, Vijay Vishwanath

Kannur

Karthik S, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Salman Nizar, Shaun Pacha, Akshay Chandran, Badarudheen PP, Muhammed Nazeel CTK, Nandu Krishna V P, Omar Abubacker, Sachin Gupta, Sangeeth Sagar, Sridhin Marar, Thejus Vivek, Dheeraj Prem, Parthiv Jayesh, Varun Nayanar, Arjun Suresh Nambiar, Mishab D V, Shabinshad TC

Kozhikode

Abhiram V, Adarsh Babu N, Goutham C Anilkumar, Naveen Kumar J, Rishal Ahammed, Rohan Kunnummal, Abhiram S, Anandhu, Hariprasad PV, Kasinath M, Laxman Vikranth, Nipun Anoop, Prakash V, Thejus Kumar, Alan Abdulla, Anirudh Sivam, Dhwaj Raichura, Adwith N, Akhil Dev V, Nazal P

Palakkad

Aadith A, Ashwin Anand, Abishek Krishna PM, Akshay TK, Harikrishnan R, Anandhu C M, Goutham Krishna G, Goutham S, Jaivin V Jaxon, Hari Prasad V, Praveen Kumar N, Rakesh Murari, Sanath S, Vishnu Menon, Ubaid VI, Jishnu Manikanda A, Sachin Suresh, Ajith Raj, Ajmal A

Pathanamthitta

Anandu Babu, Anoop G, Sudeesh Mohan, Abhijeeth S, Abhijith S Nair, Alfi Francis, Aswin Pillai, Gentle Ravi, Kannan A, Karthik P, Shine John Jacob, Sonu Jacob, Sujith S, Aditya Nayar, Subin S, Lakshmanan S, Anandhu K B, Manu Mohan

Ernakulam

Adithya Vinod, Rohit KR, Akhil MS, Anandhu Sunil, Appu Prakash, Vipul Shakti, Ameersha SN, Abdul Basith, Govind Pai, Preethish Pawan, Sooraj CS, Sanjay Raj, Sanjeev Satheesan, Ajith Vasudevan, Asif Salam, Basil Thampi, Ibnul Afthab, Pavan Raj, Vishnu P Kumar.

Kollam

Amal AG, Anaz Nazeer, Naveen SM, Rahul Sharma, Renju Koshy, Sharon SS, Amal SI, Anshad S, Aswanth S Sanker, Athuljith M Anu, Mohammed Irshad, Vinil TS, Advaith Prince, Sachin PS, Ajayaghosh N S, Akshay Manohar, Ashik Muhammed, Brijesh Raj, Nidheesh Dineshan

Wayanad

Anirudh Pradeep, Gowtham Krishna, Rehan Sai, Arun Variad, Aswin NS, Albin VJ, Anil Kumar, Sachin MS, Sarath KS, Akshay NS, MAjnas, Afsal SA, Ajinas K, Sayanth, Akhin Sathar, Arun Ganesh, Karthik Krishna, Rahaan Raheem, Saly Samson

Kottayam

Asif Ali, Ghanashyam A, Harikrishnan KN, Jackson Peter, Sonu Tomy, Abhinav KV, Akhil Sajeev, Jithu Abraham, Nandakumar KA, Naresh Nair, Sreehari Nair, Yadhu Krishnan PS, Dony Augustine, Sreejith Sanjeev, Adhi Abhilash, Rahul Joseph, Rehan Sajith, Sijomon Joseph, Sreekanth AU

Thrissur

Aadidev TJ, Adithya K, Jofin Jose, Mohammed Enaan, Akarsh AK, Riya Basheer, Vathsal Govind, Arjun Venugopal, Arun KA, Navaneeth PS, Sharafuddeen N M, Vishnu TM, Lijo Jose, Ujwal Krishna, Nidhin Kumar, Pavan Sreedhar, Adarsh Ranjith, Adithya Krishnan K, Athif Bin Ashraf, Jishnu KS, Kiran Sagar, Krishna Kumar, Vinod Kumar

Combined Districts

Ahammed Imran, Ameersha SN, Neel Sunny, Rohan Nair, Anuraj JS, Eshaan Kunal, Mohit Shibu, Nandan R Nair, Vinoop Manoharan, Manav Krishna, Sanjeev Satheesan, Abdul Basith N, Abi Biju, Adithya Baiju, Gokul Gopinath, Jose Perayil, Vinay V Varghese.

