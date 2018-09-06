Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Keshav Maharaj rewrites county cricket history in a thrilling tied match

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
639   //    06 Sep 2018, 20:48 IST

1st Test: Sri Lanka and South Africa, Day 1
Maharaj in action for his national side

County Championship games are seldom associated with the term “excitement”, but when the two come together, they often create ripples that are very, very strong.

The residents at Taunton had the chance to witness such a situation yesterday evening, as Keshav Maharaj's heroics led opponents Somerset to a downward spiral from the path of victory to what eventually ended up as a tie, of all results.

Maharaj has been consistent for South Africa over the past one year, and in the recent Sri Lankan tour where all the other bowlers failed to create an impact, Maharaj remained the exception. Although a part of it was due to playing in the spin-heavy Sri Lankan grounds, that does not take away anything from his stellar efforts. He even picked up nine wickets in a single innings in one of the Tests in the series.

He has now been a part of Lancashire cricketing circles for around a month, turning in some decent spells for his side. However, the best of it so far would undoubtedly be the game with Somerset yesterday.

The Somerset-Lancashire match turned out to be a low-scoring endeavour. Batting first, Lancashire made just 99 before they were disbanded completely, chiefly by Overton and Leach. In reply, Somerset concluded at 192 runs, in an innings where Maharaj picked up four scalps.

Lancashire hoped of a relapse in the second innings but failed to do much as Leach ran riot again. The player added seven more wickets into his first innings' tally of five, to end with 12 wickets from the game. Lancashire's innings ended at 170, giving Somerset an easy winning chance – with a target of just 78.

Maharaj, though, had other ideas, as he started executing his plans right from the very outset, having been assigned the new ball.

He simply ripped apart the Somerset lineup, returning with figures of 7/37 as the opponents crumbled to 77 all-out – one solitary run short of a win, also implying a tie. The last wicket also belonged to the Protean left-armer.

Maharaj's efforts produced the first tie in the County Championship in over 15 years. He was also man-of-the-match, for total match-figures of 11 wickets for just 102 runs.

Topics you might be interested in:
Specsavers County Championship Division 1, 2018 Lancashire cricket Somerset CCC Keshav Maharaj
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
Azhar Ali set to play for Somerset in 2018 County...
RELATED STORY
10 best players of all time from Lancashire
RELATED STORY
Root sends Lancashire spinning to defeat ahead of India...
RELATED STORY
Renshaw comes to the party and proves his worth yet again.
RELATED STORY
Remembering the first century in each format of the sport
RELATED STORY
Flintoff says Buttler is "lucky to be playing Test Cricket"
RELATED STORY
Eclipsing everyone else: The dream run of Smriti Mandhana...
RELATED STORY
Quarter-Final 4, SOM vs NOTTS: 4 Reasons why...
RELATED STORY
Top five wicket-takers in T20s
RELATED STORY
10 greatest cricketers from Somerset
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
| Wed, 29 Aug
ESX 435/10
HAM 172/10 & 211/10
Essex win by an innings and 52 runs
ESX VS HAM live score
| Tue, 04 Sep
SRY 351/10 & 2/0
ESX 126/10 & 226/10
Surrey win by 10 wickets
SRY VS ESX live score
| Tue, 04 Sep
HAM 191/10 & 176/10
WOR 120/10 & 133/10
Hampshire win by 114 runs
HAM VS WOR live score
| Tue, 04 Sep
LAN 99/10 & 170/10
SOM 192/10 & 77/10
Match Tied
LAN VS SOM live score
| Mon, 10 Sep, 09:30 AM
Hampshire
Somerset
HAM VS SOM preview
| Mon, 10 Sep, 09:30 AM
Yorkshire
Lancashire
YRK VS LAN preview
| Mon, 10 Sep, 09:30 AM
Worcestershire
Surrey
WOR VS SRY preview
| Mon, 10 Sep, 09:30 AM
Nottinghamshire
Essex
NOT VS ESX preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us