Kevin Pietersen open to representing South Africa in the future

At 37, Kevin Pietersen hasn't ruled out an international comeback in the lead-up to the 2019 World Cup.

Currently representing Surrey, Pietersen plans to play cricket in South Africa in the next two years

What’s the story?

His England career might be all but over, but Kevin Pietersen hasn’t ruled out an international comeback completely, claiming that he is open to the idea of making a return, this time to represent South Africa.

"You are talking about in two years' time. Would I? Who knows? We'll have to wait and see where I am. I'm in a happy place right now. "I'm going to be playing a lot of cricket in South Africa over the next two years, so we'll see”, Pietersen was quoted as saying.

In case you didn’t know…

Born in South Africa’s Pietermaritzburg, Pietersen was persuaded by Clive Rice to join Nottinghamshire, where he rose up the ranks quickly, becoming eligible to play for England in the process.

With a 158 in the 2005 Ashes, he became an overnight sensation, and carried the prolific form across seasons, even becoming the captain of the England side. However, he got into an ugly row over the IPL in 2012 and his relationship with the board soured. A comeback did happen, but by 2014, he was well and truly out of the England side.

The heart of the matter

Now 37, Pietersen plays T20 cricket around the world, and has been in great nick despite not having played internationals for close to four years. He plans to spend a lot of time in South Africa over the course of the next two years, and is even eligible to play the 2019 World Cup for them.

Pietersen stated that his love for batting hasn’t waned, although age has started to catch up with him and injuries have hindered his progress, with a calf injury being his most recent menace.

What’s next?

Currently playing his last competitive season on England soil, Pietersen will feature for Surrey in the NatWest T20 Blast this year. He smashed a quick fifty on his return to the club against Essex.

Author’s take

A swashbuckling batsman with a distinct ability to pierce gaps and clear ropes at will, Pietersen has shown, in the past few years, that age hasn’t been able to dilute his batting skills. However, by his own admission, his body isn’t as fit as it used to be before, and he’ll have to take it easy as he progresses further.

Despite being eligible to represent South Africa, a comeback for the 2019 World Cup, as mouth-watering as it might seem to cricket fans, is a very bleak possibility. While his experience as a cricketer will be invaluable to the Proteas side, they would look to prefer someone fitter and swifter than Pietersen, who will turn 39 by the time the tournament starts in England.

