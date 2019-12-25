Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Rangers: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Dec 25, 2019

Dec 25, 2019 IST SHARE

Can the Khulna Tigers get their campaign back on track?

The 22nd match of Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 will feature a battle between the bottom-placed Rangpur Rangers and Khulna Tigers. The Rangers have won only one match in the tournament so far while the Tigers lost their previous match against Rajshahi Royals by 7 wickets.

The Rangpur-based franchise has played 5 matches in this season. Their only victory came against Chattogram Challengers last week. The Rangers have only two points to their name in five matches. On the other hand, Tigers have won three of their five games and hold the fourth position on the standings.

In the last 5 matches between these two teams, Rangpur had emerged victorious in four games but the last meeting ended in the favor of Khulna. Talking about the players to watch out for, Rilee Rossouw and Mushfiqur Rahim will have to lead the Tigers from the front in the batting department. The fans will expect Proteas all-rounder Robbie Frylinck to bring his 'A' game to the table against Rangers.

From the opposition side, the left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman will be the center of attraction. He has taken only 6 wickets in 5 matches this year. He will hope that his teammate Lewis Gregory helps him in troubling the Khulna batsmen during their upcoming match.

Here are all the telecast details for this BPL 2019-20 match.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Rangers venue, date and start time

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Date: 27th December 2019

Time: 7:00 PM (Local Time); 6:30 PM IST

How, when and where to watch?

DSport: India

FanCode: Online streaming in India

Fox Sports: Australia

Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh

GEO TV: Pakistan

Hotstar: Online streaming in United States and Canada

Flow Sports: Caribbean regions

RTA: Afghanistan

BT Sport: United Kingdom

Eleven Sports: Italy

Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World

Squads

Khulna Tigers

Mushfiqur Rahim, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Aminul Islam, Rilee Rossouw, Robbie Frylinck, Shamsur Rahman, Saif Hasan, Mehedi Hasan, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Najibullah Zadran, Aliss Islam, Tanvir Islam, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Rangpur Rangers

Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Arafat Sunny, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Nabi, Shai Hope, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Fazle Rabbi, Nadif Chowdhury, Lewis Gregory, Cameron Delport, Sanjit Saha.