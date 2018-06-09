New Zealand batsman Rob Nicol announces retirement

Rob Nicol has ended his playing career across all formats.

New Zealand opening batsman Rob Nicol announced his retirement from all forms of cricket through his Twitter handle on Saturday, June 9. The 35-year-old featured in two Tests, 22 ODIs and 21 T20Is, scoring 941 runs that included two centuries in the 50-over format.

Although Nicol made his international debut in the shortest format when he featured in the 2010 ICC World T20 in the West Indies, he started to gain attention only a year later when he became only the second New Zealander after Martin Guptill to score a century on ODI debut against Zimbabwe. His second and only other three-figure knock came against the same opposition in 2012.

While Nicol remained a successful all-rounder in the domestic arena, he made limited appearances at the top level, the last of which came on the tour to Sri Lanka five years ago, in 2013.

In a first-class career lasting 17 years, Nicol played for Auckland for the first eight seasons before moving to Canterbury in 2009-10. Although he featured in 130 first-class games in which he scored 6319 runs and picked 43 wickets, he was more accomplished in the shorter forms of the game. Nicol has 4717 runs in List A cricket, including nine hundreds and 96 wickets. Nicol also featured for English county side Gloucestershire, when he was chosen to replace his compatriot Kane Williamson in 2012.

Rob's retirement announcement was simple and to the point. It simply read:

On display are his caps for Auckland, Canterbury, the national side, Gloucestershire and the Otago Volts, indicating that he is ending his career across all formats and all systems.

His announcement was met with a lot of responses from his peers and countrymen alike, some even inviting him to their local teams:

With youngsters like Kane Williamson and Tom Latham emerging, the chances of Nicol getting back into the National team looked very bleak. That might have made him take the step to end his career. It remains to be seen what he plans to do in the future.