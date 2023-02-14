KK vs PZ, PSL 2023: National Stadium, Karachi pitch history and T20 records

Karachi Kings (KK) will start their PSL 2023 campaign against Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) at the National Stadium in Karachi tonight. Both sides will aim to kick off their new Pakistan Super League season on a winning note.

Peshawar and Karachi grabbed the headlines with a mega trade ahead of PSL 2023. Karachi traded their captain Babar Azam to Peshawar and signed Shoaib Malik and Haider Ali in return. It will be interesting to see how Azam performs against his former franchise tonight in Karachi.

Before the second match of PSL 2023 starts, here are some important stats you need to know from previous games hosted by Karachi.

National Stadium, Karachi T20 Records & stats

T20 matches played: 49

Matches won by teams batting first: 17

Matches won by teams batting second: 32

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 117* - Cameron Delport (IU) vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Best bowling figures: 6/19 - Faheem Ashraf (IU) vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Highest team score: 238/3 - Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Lowest team score: 113 - Karachi Kings vs. Quetta Gladiators, 2022.

Average first-innings score: 172

National Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in Karachi has assisted the batters. In 49 T20s played at this venue, the average first-innings score has been 172, highlighting that the bowlers have had a tough time bowling on this ground.

National Stadium last PSL match

Karachi hosted its last PSL match on February 7, 2022, where Quetta Gladiators defeated Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets. Lahore posted 204/5 on the board in their 20 overs. Quetta pulled off a successful run-chase, riding on Jason Roy's century.

Twenty-three sixes were smashed in the 39.3 overs bowled during the Lahore vs. Quetta match. A total of eight wickets fell in two innings, with pacers accounting for five of them.

