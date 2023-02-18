KK vs QG, PSL 2023: National Stadium, Karachi pitch history and T20 records

Quetta Gladiators will take on Karachi Kings on Saturday (February 18) night at the National Stadium in the Pakistan Super League. Both teams will look to record their first win in the new season of the competition.

Karachi Kings started their campaign with a close defeat against Peshawar Zalmi. In their next game, the Kings lost to Islamabad United. Quetta Gladiators, meanwhile, started their campaignwith an embarrassing loss against Multan Sultans.

Before Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators lock horns at the National Stadium, here are some important stats you need to know from previous T20s played at the venue.

National Stadium, Karachi T20 Records & stats

T20 matches played: 51

Matches won by teams batting first: 18

Matches won by teams batting second: 33

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 117* - Cameron Delport (IU) vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Best bowling figures: 6/19 - Faheem Ashraf (IU) vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Highest team score: 238/3 - Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Lowest team score: 113 - Karachi Kings vs. Quetta Gladiators, 2022.

Average first-innings score: 173

National Stadium Pitch Report

Karachi Kings will have the home advantage. (Image: Twitter)

The wicket in Karachi is a batting paradise, as there have been several high-scoring matches at this venue.

The tean batting second has enjoyed much success, which is why it should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss elects to bowl first.

National Stadium last PSL game

In the last PSL game at this ground, Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by four wickets. A 59-run knock from Haider Ali guided Karachi to a 173-run total. Chasing 174 for a win, Islamabad won in 18.4 overs, riding on Colin Munro's 58 off 28.

A total of 13 wickets fell in that game, with pacers bagging 11 of them. The batters of the two teams smacked 13 sixes in 38.4 overs.

