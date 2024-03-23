KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the third match of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens tonight. Both sides failed to make it to the playoffs in the last two seasons.

They will aim to start the new tournament on a winning note in Kolkata tonight. SRH have added some talented players like Pat Cummins, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Travis Head to their squad, while the return of Mitchell Starc and Gautam Gambhir (as a mentor) has bolstered KKR.

Here's a look at the pitch report, weather forecast, probable XIs, match prediction, and live streaming details for the KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2024.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 3, Indian Premier League 2024.

Date and Time: March 23, Saturday, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad pitch report

Generally, the pitch in Kolkata helps the spin bowlers, but fans witnessed some high-scoring matches at this venue last season. The exact pitch report for this IPL 2024 game will be broadcasted live before the toss.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad weather forecast

Scattered thunderstorms are expected in Kolkata during the evening, but the skies will clear up before the match starts. The temperature is expected to stay in the range of 26 to 27 degrees Celsius tonight.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad probable XIs

KKR

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Mitchell Starc and Varun Chakravarthy.

SRH

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match prediction

KKR will start as the favorites to win because of the home advantage. The Knight Riders have enormous experience of playing in Kolkata. Meanwhile, SRH captain Pat Cummins will make his IPL captaincy debut. The new skipper may take some time to get adjusted to the format.

Prediction: KKR to win tonight's IPL 2024 match.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live-streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Gold, Star Gold HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Live streaming: JioCinema.