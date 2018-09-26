Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
KL Rahul admits mistake, selection for WI Tests postponed and more - Cricket News Today, 26th September 2018

Ashwin,
Ashwin, Ishant
and
Rahul all made the headlines

Two incorrect lbw decisions ended up costing India as the penultimate Asia Cup 2018 Super Four encounter between India and Afghanistan at Dubai ended in a tie. Those decisions came after KL Rahul's decision to go for a DRS review when he was given out lbw. The 26-year-old admitted that going for a review was a mistake.

That wasn't the only major news of the day as Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma were the reason behind the selection of the Test squad for the series against Windies being postponed.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

KL Rahul admits DRS mistake

KL Rahul had already scored a fifty and went for a reverse sweep but missed the ball and was given out lbw. It didn't take too long for him to ask for a review and he admitted that he made a mistake by asking for DRS. His decision came under even further scrutiny as MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik were both adjudged lbw incorrectly when the ball was clearly the stumps.

Speaking about the decision to take the DRS, which ended up changing the complexion of the tied ODI between India and Afghanistan, KL Rahul said: "Obviously, looking back at it, I felt like I shouldn't have taken the review but at that time, in the middle, I felt like maybe I was struck outside and I wanted to take that chance.

"Sometimes you can sit back here and review the review you took and say maybe you could have left it to the guys at the end but I felt like I could have been struck outside so I took that chance."

The 26-year-old also admitted that he will be more cautious in the future.

"We learn with it. The shot I played, the review that I took, I'll have to go back and maybe if it happens again I'll be in a better position to know what to do," he added.

