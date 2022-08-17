KL Rahul captaincy stats for India: Rahul captain records and stats ahead of IND vs ZIM 2022 series

KL Rahul will return to international cricket in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Zimbabwe. The wicketkeeper-batter has not played any matches since IPL 2022, but he has been named captain for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, which gets underway on Thursday, August 18.

Initially, the BCCI named Shikhar Dhawan as the skipper for the Zimbabwe tour, but since Rahul recovered in time for the tour, he was added to the squad and named the new captain.

Rahul has captained India in one Test match and three ODI matches so far. He has not won a single match as Indian captain. In the four games where he has captained the Men in Blue, India have always ended up being the losing side.

However, fans should note that those matches were against South Africa in South Africa. Winning a match on Proteas soil is tough for any visiting team, so it would be a little harsh to question Rahul's captaincy based on the Indian side's performance in his first tour as captain.

KL Rahul captaincy record for India

Rahul has a 0% win record as captain in international matches. (Image: Getty)

Rahul has a 50% win record in the IPL with 21 wins and 21 losses under his name, but in international cricket, he has recorded zero victories and four defeats. The wicketkeeper-batter made his captaincy debut in the 2022 New Year's Test against South Africa, where India lost by seven wickets.

He also led the Men in Blue in the three-match ODI series against South Africa. India lost the first game by 31 runs, the second tie by seven wickets and the final match by four runs. It will be interesting to see if Rahul can open his account as captain against Zimbabwe.

Will India beat Zimbabwe under KL Rahul's captaincy? Share your views in the comments box below.

