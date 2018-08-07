KL Rahul joins hands with world’s fastest sportswear brand PUMA

Global sportswear brand PUMA has chosen to partner with Indian cricket’s latest sensation KL Rahul. PUMA announced a three-year association with the cricketer which will see him feature in exciting brand campaigns and promote the latest product lines across performance and sportstyle categories. Rahul, who has been in phenomenal form of late, joins Indian skipper Virat Kohli and a line-up of athletes further strengthening the PUMA’s foothold and leadership as a sportswear brand. The association has been facilitated by Cornerstone Sport, which exclusively represents KL Rahul, and Indian Skipper Virat Kohli including many others.

A rising star of Indian cricket, the elegant 26-year-old batsman has broken records to become the fastest to have scored centuries in all three formats of the game. Touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, Rahul’s determination, confidence, energy, exuberance and versatility both on and off the field make him a perfect fit for the brand.

Commenting on the association, Abhishek Ganguly, MD, PUMA India, said, “Rahul is a world class athlete who inspires today’s youth with his performance and style. He is a perfect fit for the brand due to his exceptional performance on field, effortless style off field and his penchant for fitness. His personality is in total sync with PUMA’s brand ethos and we are very happy to associate with him and kicking off this exciting partnership together.’’

KL Rahul said, “Choosing to exclusively partner with a sportwear brand is an important decision and we have hit it out of the park with this association. As a cricketer I am constantly striving to be one step ahead in the game both on and off the pitch and PUMA, the forever faster brand, shares the same goals and values. It will be amazing to work with PUMA and join their impressive portfolio of athletes and super stars.”

PUMA products are a perfect combination of performance and edgy style, which makes it my go-to brand,” he added.

The announcement of the association was in true PUMA style! PUMA brand ambassadors Usain Bolt and Virat Kohli engaged in a battle of wits regarding the reveal. Bolt even placed a bet on his favorite PUMA spikes which then lead to other PUMA cricketers and celebrities joining in the guessing game. The likes of Jonty Rhodes and Stephen Fleming joined in the fun banter to give a roaring welcome to the newest addition of the PUMA family - KL Rahul.