KL Rahul reveals people believed he was dating Hardik Pandya

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
News
531   //    31 Dec 2018, 20:07 IST

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Karan Johar
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Karan Johar

What's the story?

The host Karan Johar will invite the Indian cricketers, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul on the next episode of Koffee with Karan. In the promo video, the Indian opener, KL Rahul said that the people thought he and Hardik Pandya were dating each other. Karan Johar could not control his laugh after hearing it.

The background

Koffee with Karan is one of the most popular Television shows in the Bollywood. Karan Johar gets up close and personal with various Bollywood celebrities and discusses their major achievements in their career. He hosted Kapoor siblings (Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor) this week.

The heart of the matter

In the promo video for the next episode, the cricketing duo can be seen talking about the female attention, cheerleaders and many more. The Indian opener, KL Rahul said that the people thought he and Hardik Pandya were dating. While Karan could not control his laugh, Hardik can be seen laughing quietly.

Karan asked them to pick the better captain between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, to which, Rahul replied that they are both newcomers and also joked that the question will get them into trouble.

"Who is most likely to be distracted by cheerleaders during a match?" asks Karan and the Karnataka cricketer raises his hand. Karan then asks Pandya that why he would not and Rahul says, "He’s been with all of them."

The next question from Karan was "Who is most likely to copy-paste the same flirty message to multiple women?" and Pandya raises his hand. Rahul then says, "I even get screenshots from different women telling me to ask him to at least not send the same message."

Watch the video here:

What's next?

Both KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya are currently in Australia with the Indian cricket team that won a historic Test at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium (MCG). While Hardik returned from an injury, Rahul was with the team and was dropped after the first two Tests.

