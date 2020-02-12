×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

KL Rahul's childhood coach reveals how Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers helped wicket-keeper revive his career

Raj
ANALYST
News
Modified 12 Feb 2020, 14:30 IST

KL Rahul had a bumper ODI series
KL Rahul had a bumper ODI series

India copped an absolute hammering in the ODI series against New Zealand, but despite the rather abysmal performance, KL Rahul emerged as the biggest positive for the side. He was in sensational form right throughout the T20I series and carried it to the one-dayers as well, taking to his new role as a wicket-keeper batsman seamlessly.

As per his childhood coach Samuel Jayaraj, Rahul spent a lot of time honing his craft and also speaking with players like AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in order to improve his game. Ever since he has donned the wicket-keeping gloves, Rahul has been brilliant with the bat in the middle order and has added great balance to the Indian side.

“He (KL Rahul) spoke with a number of cricketers. He spoke with AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Virat spoke with him and motivated him. I would give the credit to ABD and Virat. ABD understands him better because he is also a wicketkeeper-batsman. Virat showed confidence in him. Virat knew how talented Rahul is,” Jayaraj told TOI.

The coach also added that Rahul was always a wicket-keeper and hence, this role came as a blessing in disguise for him. As per him, this new role allowed him to focus more, which in turn helped his concentration with the bat.

“He was always a wicket-keeper. Wicketkeeping for India has come as a blessing in disguise for him. As a wicketkeeper you have to keep vigil on all 300 deliveries behind the wickets. Wicketkeeping has helped him in his batting,” he added.

The coach pointed out that his stance is now very balanced and he looks to be at ease while facing deliveries. This has been one of the biggest changes in his game which has yielded bumper dividends. Rahul will now return home as he is not part of India’s Test squad that will take on New Zealand. 

Published 12 Feb 2020, 14:30 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli KL Rahul Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us