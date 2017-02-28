KL Rahul shuts down troll on Twitter after rude comment

KL Rahul called out a fan on Twitter after his unsavoury comment about the batsman's form

KL Rahul was not in a mood to mess around on Twitter

What’s the story?

Social media can be an absolutely vicious space if you are a celebrity these days. There are the obvious benefits of being able to connect with your fans, expressing your thoughts and sharing tidbits of your personal life to a large group of people, but you are also subject to a lot of criticism.

The job obviously becomes harder when you are an Indian cricketer and each move of yours is scrutinized to a crazy degree.

Also read: Virender Sehwag’s tweet leads to massive controversy

Thus when India's opening batsman KL Rahul put up a tweet about Ravichandran Ashwin, he received a number of replies -

Oh my my.. what a start to the day got the legend @ashwinravi99 to follow me. #humbled #blessed pic.twitter.com/Lyf8hXlNhA — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 28, 2017

The context

Indian cricketers enjoy a little bit of banter with each other on Twitter. While many fans pointed out that KL Rahul shouldn’t be this excited about his teammate following him now that he’s a regular starter in the team, he was just obviously having a little bit of fun.

The details

He received a number of replies, but one comment from a fan caught his eye –

@klrahul11 @ashwinravi99 ye sab chhodo .. runs kaise bane uspe dhyan de .. — BeingChirag Dave (@BeingChiragDave) February 28, 2017

The timing of KL Rahul’s tweet incited this sort of response from the fan.

‘It’s either feast or famine’ were the iconic words used by Nasser Hussain to describe KL Rahul’s international career so far and it holds true. The Karnataka batsman has already scored centuries in all three formats of the game, but he also has the tendency to get out for cheap in a number of matches.

KL, however, decided to surprise his followers by calling out the troll for his comment –

Plz come and teach us bhai. Im sure aapko pata hain kaise banate hain runs. https://t.co/KyiuAWFusz — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 28, 2017

A number of fans absolutely loved KL’s sharp-tongued response as they are not used to seeing their heroes being so open on social media.

Some of the reactions to KL’s tweet were –

@klrahul11 hahahhaha.. You really typed this in Hindi.. Okay this is unbelievable.!!!!:) And you can also troll!!!!:) I never knew this. — Gunjan 'I AM' (@damsel15aug) February 28, 2017

@klrahul11 @ashwinravi99 People sometimes forget you guys are also human beings.Btw,how you have 91% charge in the morning is beyond me. — Soumya Ranjan Dash (@dsoumyaspeaks) February 28, 2017

@klrahul11 hahaha good one People these days — Eshita Sharma (@eshi02eshita24) February 28, 2017

Sportskeeda’s take

The fan’s comment is a certain indication that India’s embarrassing 333-run loss in the first-Test hasn’t gone down easily with the fans. With the second Test in Bangalore, KL Rahul’s home-ground, he will be more than happy to shut such critics down with a performance with the bat as well.

It is certainly refreshing to see the human side of our favourite cricketers on social media but KL might just be reprimanded for the same by the guys who handle his public image.