Virender Sehwag's tweet draws massive social media reaction

Twitter went into meltdown on Sunday after a post from Virender Sehwag

Gurmehar Kaur (L) and Virender Sehwag (R)

It was a peaceful Sunday before a tweet from Virender Sehwag drew a massive social media reaction. His tweet read, “Bat me hai Dum ! #BharatJaisiJagahNahi”

It led to people believing that his tweet was in reaction to Gurmehar Kaur’s fight against the ABVP (BJP’s youth wing body) after an incident in Delhi University’s Ramjas college. When Umar Khalid (who was jailed last year in a sedition case for being an anti-nationalist) was invited to speak at the college, chaos broke lose as the ABVP intervened and it led to mass violence.

Also read : Epic Twitter battle between Michael Vaughn and Shane Warne after first Ind-Aus Test

Gurmehar Kaur used the power of social media to stand for what she believed was right and to gather a movement of students fighting against the violence at the university.

A few months ago, Gurmehar Kaur (a martyr’s daughter) was in the headlines as she had posted a few photos about India and Pakistan.

When she started her fight against the ABVP, people used her previous message (4th in above picture) to make fun of her and they even branded her as an anti-nationalist. She came out and alleged to have even received rape threats after her most recent social media posts.

Some of the tweets poking fun at her included -

Thus when Virender Sehwag tweeted a picture with an image of a similar tone, it led to people believing that Virender Sehwag had chosen a side and his tweet was in response to everything that Guremehar Kaur has said.

Sehwag’s tweet is ambiguous at best and at no point has he explicitly chosen a side.

But it drew a heavily mixed response as there were some people who were proud of Sehwag for taking a stance on the matter but others who believed that the timing of his tweet regarding such a sensitive issue could be questioned.

From the tweets below, it is clear how Sehwag’s tweet led to a frenzy on Twitter.

Tweets in support of Sehwag –

@Salilacharya @virendersehwag GROW UP MAN! Calling him a #loser for this? Are you nuts? He just did this for his fun not mocking anyone! — Karan Kukreja (@kukki1411) February 26, 2017

@AskRaushan @Salilacharya @virendersehwag I m glad viru took a stance and think like so many like me think.we stand with nation . — Ac (@imAnshC) February 26, 2017

@virendersehwag Paji Tussi great ho _/\_ — TheFrustratedIndian (@FrustIndian) February 26, 2017

But there were some who were in disagreement with the former Indian opener –

@kukki1411 @virendersehwag if this is his idea of fun , he really needs to stick to commentary abt bouncing balls and crumbling pitches — Salilacharya (@Salilacharya) February 26, 2017

The Day you will lost your Near/Dear one in WAR then you will get to know & will stop doing this nonsense. Shame on you @virendersehwag — Kumar Amit (@Ikumar7) February 26, 2017

@virendersehwag doesn't behoove someone of your stature to troll a 20 year old who has already lost so much. — Rohit Pradhan (@Retributions) February 26, 2017

The tweet that made the most sense was by Randeep Hooda, who said that Sehwag was just showing his support to Gurmehar Kaur by being witty –