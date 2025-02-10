KL Rahul vs MS Dhoni - comparing their stats after 79 ODIs 

As Team India produced another sparkling batting display to clinch the ODI series against England in the second ODI, there was a subplot involving wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul that was parallely dominating the headlines. For a second consecutive outing, Rahul was demoted in the batting order to No. 6, with Axar Patel moving ahead of him to combat the English spinners.

Rahul's constant changing of positions in India's middle-order in the ODIs recently has brought back memories of another former wicketkeeper-batter - MS Dhoni. Dhoni was renowned for his ability to bat anywhere from No. 3 to 7 based on the team situation, a trait often exhibited by the most versatile batter in the side.

Yet, the-now 43-year-old predominantly batted in the lower middle-order at the start of his ODI career. Meanwhile, Rahul, through his first 79 ODIs, has batted everywhere in the top seven.

Trending

At the same stage (79 ODIs), Dhoni hadn't yet become India's captain but was already their most impactful batter, while donning the wicketkeeping gloves. Meanwhile, Rahul has also displayed remarkable consistency and adaptability through his first 79 ODIs.

On that note, let us compare the numbers of Dhoni and Rahul in their respective first 79 ODIs and see who has fared better.

Counting the numbers

Considering KL Rahul batted in the top order, including opening the batting, slightly more than MS Dhoni through their first 79 ODIs, the raw numbers may not be the ultimate be-all and end-all.

Nevertheless, let us start the comparisons by looking at the counting numbers - total runs, centuries and half-centuries after 79 ODIs each.

Dhoni vs Rahul - Counting numbers after 79 ODIs

The above table clearly indicates Rahul boasting an edge over Dhoni in terms of the counting numbers after 79 ODIs each. The current wicketkeeper-batter has more than doubled Captain Cool on the century count, while also scoring over 500 runs more.

Impact numbers

A look at the impact numbers would lend itself to better comparative analysis between two batters who have batted at different positions. Parameters like overall average, strike rate, average in team wins and 50+ scores in victories should be ideal indicators of the more impactful player between Dhoni and Rahul.

Dhoni vs Rahul - Impact numbers after 79 ODIs

It is a near dead heat between the duo, with Dhoni taking the strike rate and average in India's wins and Rahul the overall average and 50+ scores in victories categories.

Conditions-wise numbers

Let us now jump into the finer details between Dhoni and Rahul after 79 ODIs each by looking at their numbers across conditions. For the ease of this exercise, we consider only the major Test playing nations - India, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, and the West Indies for individual analysis.

However, for comparison purposes, since Rahul has never played an ODI game in Pakistan and West Indies and Dhoni had not played an ODI in New Zealand and Australia through his first 79 outings, performances there have been excluded.

Dhoni vs Rahul - Conditions-wise numbers

While both Dhoni and Rahul impressed at home through their first 79 ODIs, the former has the edge over his successor. Dhoni also boasted a slightly better average in overall away conditions through 79 ODIs than Rahul.

Yet, Rahul wins the specific conditions-wise battle in South Africa, England and Sri Lanka 2-1.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the comparisons between Dhoni and Rahul through their first 79 ODIs is as even as they come. While the former wicketkeeper-batter has the slight edge in impact numbers and home-away splits, Rahul's overall numbers, especially the big scores, are better.

Needless to say, Dhoni took off even more after 79 ODIs when he eventually became India's long-time captain. It remains to be seen how far Rahul can go in his journey but he can be mighty impressed with the fact that his numbers through 79 ODIs are identical to one of India's all-time ODI legends.

Verdict: Dead heat after 79 ODIs each

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news