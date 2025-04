KL T20 Bash 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The KL T20 Bash 2025 is set to kickoff from April 16 and will be played until April 25. The Selangor Turf Club (STC) in Kuala Lumpur and YSD-UKM Oval in Bangi will be serving as the host to 32 games of the tournament.

16 teams are equally divided into four groups. Islamabad Sports, PAK Wolves, PAHK and SNK Lions form Group A, while Delhi Knight Riders, KL Zalmi, MB Sports UMZ, and PAK Eagles are part of Group B.

AZRT, FRCC, Light Global Sports Club and Royal Challengers Kolkata have a presence in Group C, while Global Stars, KL Gladiators, Mazang Gymkhana CC, and SSF Panthers make up Group D.

Each team plays other teams in their group once in the league stage. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-final, with the winners clashing in the semi-final. Then, the final will take place on April 25.

The last edition of the tournament in 2024 saw Global Stars emerging as the winner. Virandeep Singh scored the most runs, while Rahim Khan picked the most wickets.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the tournament.

KL T20 Bash 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Wednesday, April 16

Match 1: KL Zalmi vs PAK Eagles, YSD-UKM Oval, 7:00 AM

Match 2: SNK Lions vs PAK Wolves, STC, 7:30 AM

Match 3: KL Gladiators vs Global Stars, YSD-UKM Oval, 11:00 AM

Match 4: Light Global Sports Club vs FRCC, STC, 11:30 AM

Thursday, April 17

Match 5: PAK Wolves vs PAHK, YSD-UKM Oval, 7:00 AM

Match 6: PAK Eagles vs Delhi Knight Riders, STC, 7:30 AM

Match 7: FRCC vs Royal Challengers Kolkata, YSD-UKM Oval, 11:00 AM

Match 8: Global Stars vs SSF Panthers, STC, 11:30 AM

Friday, April 18

Match 9: Delhi Knight Riders vs MB Sports UMZ, YSD-UKM Oval, 7:00 AM

Match 10: PAHK vs Islamabad Sports, STC, 7:30 AM

Match 11: SSF Panthers vs Mazang Gymkhana CC, YSD-UKM Oval, 11:00 AM

Match 12: Royal Challengers Kolkata vs AZRT, STC, 11:30 AM

Saturday, April 19

Match 13: SNK Lions vs PAHK, YSD-UKM Oval, 7:00 AM

Match 14: KL Zalmi vs Delhi Knight Riders, STC, 7:30 AM

Match 15: Light Global Sports Club vs Royal Challengers Kolkata, YSD-UKM Oval, 11:00 AM

Match 16: KL Gladiators vs SSF Panthers, STC, 11:30 AM

Sunday, April 20

Match 17: PAK Eagles vs MB Sports UMZ, YSD-UKM Oval, 7:00 AM

Match 18: PAK Wolves vs Islamabad Sports, STC, 7:30 AM

Match 19: Global Stars vs Mazang Gymkhana CC, YSD-UKM Oval, 11:00 AM

Match 20: FRCC vs AZRT, STC, 11:30 AM

Monday, April 21

Match 21: SNK Lions vs Islamabad Sports, YSD-UKM Oval, 7:00 AM

Match 22: KL Zalmi vs MB Sports UMZ, STC, 7:30 AM

Match 23: KL Gladiators vs Mazang Gymkhana CC, YSD-UKM Oval, 11:00 AM

Match 24: Light Global Sports Club vs AZRT, STC, 7:30 AM

Wednesday, April 23

1st Quarter Final: TBD vs TBD, YSD-UKM Oval, 7:00 AM

2nd Quarter Final: TBD vs TBD, STC, 7:30 AM

3rd Quarter Final: TBD vs TBD, YSD-UKM Oval, 11:00 AM

4th Quarter Final: TBD vs TBD, STC, 7:30 AM

Thursday, April 24

1st Semifinal: TBD vs TBD, STC, 7:00 AM

2nd Semifinal: TBD vs TBD, STC, 11:00 AM

Friday, April 25

3/4 Place playoff: TBD vs TBD, STC, 7:00 AM

Final: TBD vs TBC, STC, 11:00 AM

KL T20 Bash 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch the live action of the tournament on the FanCode app and website in India. There is an option to buy a particular match pass or the tournament pass.

KL T20 Bash 2025: Full Squads

Group A

Islamabad Sports

Abdul Moiz, Fayaz Ajiz, Hashim Imran Abbasi, Hassan Raza, Meekal Athar, Muhammad Ihsan, Nauman Mazhar, Noman Azhar, Raja Zibair, Saboor Ahmed, Shahid Khan Mengal, Shayan Raza, Waqas Wajid

PAHK

Adil Khan, Ansib Mahmood, Babar Hayat, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Haider Ali, Hussain Kabir, Mohammad Nabeel Jave, Nasrulla Rana, Navdeep Singh, Sajjad Khan, Tanwir Afzal, Tariq Nawaz, Waheed Mohammad, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali

PAK Wolves

Akbar Ali, Aqib Javed, Atiq Kiyani, Bahar Ali, Daniyal Hashimi, Imad Khan, Jabeen Rasheed, Mehmood Ahmed, Muhammad Muneeb, Muhammad Younas, Muhammad Muqri Jafri, Muhammad Sufyan S, Naveed Ahmed, Rashid Mehmood, Rizwan Haider, Shahbaz Ali, Sharvin Muniyandy, Sheraz Farrukh, Yaseen Ullah

SNK Lions

Ainool Hafizs, Ali Amir, Bilal Ahmed, Ejaz Hussain, Gohar Bukhari Ali, Jinendra Muraly, Muhammad Akhwaid, Muhammad Ali, Rais Khan, Ranga Gammampila, Sardar Naeem, Sheikh Muhammad Ali, Vijay Unni Suresh, Waleed Malik, Waqar Haider, Yasir Yaqoob, Zaryab Muhammad, Zeeshan Ahmad

Group B

Pak Eagles

Huzaifa Abdullah, Mahmood Ahmed, Usama Ali, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Mohsan Idrees Mustafa Alam, Ridoy Hasan, Sukhwinder Singh, Zakir Khan, Itazaz Hussain, Muhammad Waqas, Vishal, Mubashir Hunjra, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Suleman, Murtaza Saif, Naveed Baig, Syazrul Ezat, Umar Daraz

Delhi Knight Riders

Abhimanyu Vats, Amit Kumar, Anurag Mishra, Bhavendra Kumar Jakhar, Dogra Rajan, Kaushal Singh, Laksh Makad, Manoj Vishwanath Soni, Mohammad Faysal, Mohd Javed, Myathari Varun, Nishant Kumar, Rohan Arvind Chaughule, Rohit Dilip Kapse, Santosh Gosavi, Tapan Sarkar, Varun Kumar Sharma

KL Zalmi

Abbas Khan, Ahmad Noor, Ali Murad, Amjad Aman, Farooq Ahmad, Kamran Hamed, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Mazhar Ali Khan, Muhammad Haziq Aiman, Murad Ali, Mushtaq Ahmad, Naveed Ihsan, Peter Isaac, Shaheer Kanni Poyil, Shakeel Ahmad, Syed Junaib Khan, Zakir Hussain

MB Sports UMZ

Group C

AZRT

Alamgir Khan, Ali Javed, Anqit Kumar, Gavyn Singh, Gurneel Singh Rai, Hassan Iftikhar, Majeed Khan, Mohit Kumar, Muhammad Ijaz, Muhammad Shahmir, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Suleman, Muhammad Zafar, Qasim Ali, Ramzan Ali, Sultan Munawar, Zahid Tasleem

FRC

Asif Ali, Aslam Khan Malik, Fahad Hussain, Faisal Younas, Fawad Ali, Ghani Rahman, Hasnat Nisar, Hunain Hamza, Irfan Ali, Irfan Saifi, Jamshaid Akhtar, Mohamed Ariff, Muhammad Imran Khan, Muhammad Syahadat, Rahim Khan Malik, Syed Rehmatullah

Light Global Sports Club

Devin Harendra Sehar, Faisal F, Faysal Ahmed, Kabir Hossain, Kartik Sood, Md Anowar Zahid, Md Mehedi Hasan, Md Sujan Ali, Mitu Mallik, Mohamad Aras Azmi, Mohamad Asyraf, Monir Ahmed, Sahadat Rahman, Sai Kumar Thayuri, Siva Bharat Kumar, Sumit Potbhare, Theekshana Liyanage, Venkateswara Reddy, Waqas Aslam

Royal Challengers Kolkata

Gourave Choudary, Gufran Akhtar Khan, Kunal Dahiya, Manish Mishra, Meraj Khan, Navjot Singh, Nikhil Kodali, Prashant Kumar, Rahul R, Rajguru Prasad, Shiva Chennuri, Shivam Tyagi, Sushil Yadivanshi, Vinay V, Vineet Kumar

Group D

Global Stars

Adil Ahmad Jamil, Ajeb Khan, Ali Shan, Amir Khan Malik, Gulraiz Muhammad, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Hassan Masood, Muhammad Faisal Latif, Muhammad Qaisar, Nasir Abbas, Prashant Pawar, Qaisar Ali, Rajkumar Rajendran, Tahzeeb Ahmad, Umair Ahmad , Waseem Ashraf

KL Gladiators

Aaryan Amin Premji, Ahmad Liaqat Chohan, Asif Hassan, Avjot Singh, Bahadar Ali, Dilawar Abbas, Mahmood-Ur Rahman, Md Sagor, Md. Anik Sarker, Mohammad Sagar Hossain, Muhammad Jawad, Muhammad Usman Anwar, Saad Ali Syed, Sai Srinath, Saidul Islam, Sojib Molla, Syed Zafar, Syed Hammad Hussain

Mazang Gymkhana CC

Aamir Sohail Khan, Hamzah Panggi, Ikramullah Khan Hanifullah, Javed Ashraf, Muhammad Akmal, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Latif, Muhammad Noraiz, Muhammad Yasir Ali Khan, Nasar Khan, Pervaiz Masih, Roman Ali, Sadam Hussain, Waseem Anwar

SSF Panthers

Adeshlie Alias, Ahmad Faiz Mohammad, Arif Ullah, Arslan Shabir, Hasnain Ahmed, Manpreet Singh, Md Arifur Rahman, Muhammad Arsalan, Muhammad Aiman Zaqua, Muhammad Azhar Shahbaz, Muhammad Azri Azhar, Salman Khan, Samiul Alam Badhon, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Virandeep Singh, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath

