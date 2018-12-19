Kohli called 'silly', unsold IPL winner disappointed and more -Cricket News Today, December 19, 2018

Johnson was critical of the way Kohli behaved

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

After the talk about Australia's win in the second Test of the five-match series against India died down, everyone was talking about the IPL auctions which took place yesterday in Jaipur.

351 players were named in the auction but in the end, only about 140 players went under the hammer, with 60 getting sold and 80 going unsold. Jaydev Unadkat and the uncapped sensation Varun Chakravarthy bagged the highest price from the Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab respectively for Rs. 8.40 crores each.

There were a few big names such as Brendon McCullum, Dale Steyn, and Morne Morkel, to name a few, who went unsold throughout the day. Yuvraj Singh went unsold at the first time of asking but was then bought at his base price by the Mumbai Indians.

Apart from this, there has been a lot going on in the cricketing world. So, let's take a look at the top news from the day:

#1 Johnson slams Kohli, terms his behaviour 'silly & disrespectful'

The sledging between Virat Kohli and Tim Paine during the second Test had everyone talking. Both the players were at each other's throats and did not hold back.

At the end of the match, they shook hands with each other but Mitchell Johnson felt that Kohli was quite disrespectful while doing so.

"At the end of the match, you should be able to look each other in the eyes, shake hands and say 'great contest'," he wrote in a column for Fox Sports.

"Virat Kohli could not do that with Tim Paine, shaking the Australian captain's hand but barely making eye contact with him. To me, that is disrespectful.

"Kohli gets away with more than most cricketers simply because he is Virat Kohli and he gets placed on a pedestal but this Test left the Indian captain looking silly," he wrote.

