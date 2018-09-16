Kohli causing rift over Asia Cup absence, Raina back as captain and more - Cricket News Today, 16th September 2018

Kohli the cause of tension between BCCI and Star?

The decision to rest to Virat Kohli for the Asia Cup has certainly split opinions across the cricket fraternity. Today, a new voice joined in on the act as Star India are apparently unhappy with BCCI's decision to rest the team's captain for a crucial tournament, which might include as many as three India-Pakistan encounters.

Suresh Raina made the headlines once again as he is back as captain of the Uttar Pradesh. Also in the news is the Pakistan Super League as the draft order and the start date for the tournament was announced.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

War of words between Star and BCCI over Kohli?

The decision to rest Virat Kohli certainly has not gone down well with everyone. Former national selector Sandeep Patil wondered why he couldn't have skipped the West Indies series instead of the Asia Cup, while others have spoken about how it isn't ideal that India will not have their premier batsman as they look to defend their Asia Cup.

The latest to join in on this, if reports are to be believed are Star India. The broadcaster isn't happy with Kohli being rested for the Asia Cup as the ratings won't be as high as they would be if he was taking part. According to the Mumbai Mirror, the decision to rest Virat Kohli has led to a war of words between Star and BCCI.

"Star India have claimed that Kohli’s absence from the fortnight-long tournament will have serious commercial implications, along with the erosion of the competitive value of the event. The broadcaster has reportedly written to the Asian Cricket Council stating that the implicit clauses in the eight-year agreement have not been honoured," the report said.

However, it is still unclear if this will have any impact going forward.

