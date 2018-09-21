Kohli's Khel Ratna questioned, Indian star to make Bollywood debut and more - Cricket News Today, 21st September 2018

Srihari FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 934 // 21 Sep 2018, 19:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kohli continues to dominate the headlines

Virat Kohli may not be playing in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 but he continues to dominate the headlines. First out, it was courtesy of a poster he shared on his social media handle, which had many wondering what is going to happen next.

Then it was his selection for the prestigious Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna award on September 25 despite getting 0 points. That left quite a few wondering whether that was the right call or not, especially Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Bajrang Punia.

Ravindra Jadeja returned to the Indian ODI side after 442 days and former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar wasn't too happy about him replacing Hardik Pandya.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

Virat Kohli's Bollywood debut?

Before India began their Asia Cup 2018 Super Four campaign against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli dominated the headlines courtesy of a poster he put out on both his Instagram and Twitter handle.

His not-so-cryptic tweet was a poster of an upcoming movie titles ‘Trailer: The Movie’, along with the captain, “Another debut after 10 years, can’t wait!” It is being produced by Wrogn productions and the poster also had a release date of September 28.

Is this is a superhero movie? Will this be a spoof? When was all of this shot? And is this a full-length feature film? All of those questions remain even as the poster for the movie has been posted.

1 / 4 NEXT