Kohli's masterclass sets up the Test beautifully

saubhagyasvnit2001
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
40   //    03 Aug 2018, 18:58 IST

Image result for virat kohli
Virat Kohli celebrates his century on Day 2

There were plays and misses, edges falling short and wickets tumbling but that didn't hinder the concentration of the class player Virat Kohli. Kohli played an innings to savour, an innings full of character and an innings for which he deserves plaudits.

Kohli's innings was built on patience and determination. He had hard times in the middle early on, but he kept his calm and didn't throw his wicket away. He was a lone warrior for India on a day where the ball was moving around both ways and all the England seamers (except Broad) looked threatening. Kohli's changes from the last tour were clearly visible. He was leaving many deliveries outside the off stump and playing the balls with soft hands, preventing the edges from carrying.

His battle with Anderson which was a highly anticipated one was worth watching. He was not very comfortable against the swing master but importantly didn't give his wicket away. Anderson though could have got a late reward for persisting with a probing line had Malan held on to a fairly simple chance. Even though Kohli was dropped early on 21 and a half chance went down just after reaching his half-century, he looked confident for the most part. Good players don't give you chances very often, and they make you pay heavily for missed opportunities. That's exactly what Kohli did.

What Kohli's innings has also done is that it has brought the game into the balance. In some ways, it's a one-innings match and boils down to how the teams perform in their second attempt. Cook's dismissal in the last over of the day would have lifted the spirits of the Indian team. They certainly have a chance to take an important lead in the series.

