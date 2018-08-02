Kohli's got a lot to prove in England, says legendary McGrath

Virat Kohli's mic-drop send off after Joe Root got out on Day One

Test batsman Virat Kohli averages 62 in Australia, 71.33 in New Zealand and 55.80 in South Africa. And in ten innings in England, he averages a below par 13.40.

The spotlight is firmly on the Indian skipper who has already kick-started his mini-battles with his opposite number Joe Root with a mic-drop send-off on day one of the first Test.

But all eyes will be on batsman Kohli come his turn. Can Kohli overcome his English troubles? Legendary Aussie pacer Glenn McGrath believes Kohli has a “lot to prove” in England with his willow.

“Virat's got a lot to prove...to go out there and if he can go out and score runs in England in English conditions, he would have conquered every country and so that's the challenge for him. But India have a quality batting line up,” McGrath, who is at the MRF Pace Foundation nurturing young pacers, told Sportskeeda while speaking about India’s chances in England.

The former Aussie pacer, who gets his predictions right most often than not, termed the ongoing India-England series to be a “tight series” and stated that if India can start well, then they can upstage England.

“It's going to be a good series. England have been playing some quality cricket probably more in the shorter version of the game. For India, it's going to be a challenge to go there and play. (the series is played) Later in the season, it's been quite hot in England. So the pitches may not be that green and seaming as they normally are. They might turn a bit more which might sort of suit India's (style of) play.

“I think India will be confident and England are tough to beat in their own conditions. It's going to be a very tight series. I will predict after the first Test (laughs). If India can start well, they can win the series,” the 48-year-old former pacer added.