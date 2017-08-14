KPL 2017: Full schedule and match timings announced

The sixth edition of the Karbonn Smartphones Karnataka Premier League, powered by Cycle Pure Agarbathies, will begin with the clash between Hubli Tigers and Belagavi Panthers at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 1 September. The tournament will be played over 19 days and comprise 24 matches over three venues at Mysuru and Huballi, apart from Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Blasters, the newest franchise in the seven-team KPL, will begin their campaign against Mysuru Warriors on 2 September, before the tournament shifts base to Mysuru the following day.

The first clash in Mysuru, at the S.D.N.R Wadiyar Ground, will pit the home side against Bijapur Bulls on 4 September, before the defending champions, Ballari Tuskers, begin their defence against Namma Shivamogga the next day.

The clash between Bengaluru Blasters and Hubli Tigers on 6 September will be an afternoon match, commencing at 1500 IST, due to the Twenty20 International between India and Sri Lanka being played later that day.

In all, 12 matches will be played in Mysuru before the base shifts to Hubbali on 13 September, with the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium playing host for the final leg of the tournament, comprising ten matches including the semi-finals and the final on 23 September.

The sides finishing in the top four positions after the league phase will qualify for the semi-finals. The team that finishes first on the points table will take on the fourth-placed team in the first semi-final on 20 September. The other semi-final, between the second and third-placed teams, will be played on 22 September.

Break days will be observed on 3, 17 and 21 September as India play Sri Lanka and Australia in One-Day Internationals. There will be a total of five match days with double-headers on 8, 9, 10, 16 and 19 September when the afternoon matches will start at 1500 IST and the evening games commence at 1900 IST.

The Karbonn Smartphones KPL 2017, powered by Cycle Pure Agarbathies, will be played in the memory of S.D.N.R Wadiyar, the former president of the KSCA and the scion of the Mysore royal family. The tournament is the brainchild of former Indian cricketer Brijesh Patel and he has been instrumental in the successful implementation of it.