If I wasn't a sportsman, I would have joined the army, says star all-rounder

Shreyas had a phenomenal IPL season

Things have been going upward for Shreyas Gopal ever since the successful IPL he had this year. He was instrumental in Rajasthan Royal's success this season, picking up lots of wickets with the ball and contributing a few runs with the bat as well.

A few weeks ago, he took part in the Quadrangular series held in Bengaluru for India B and went on to lift the trophy. He ended up as the highest wicket-taker in the series with 9 wickets to his name.

He is now back in the KPL for the business end of the tournament is looking to help his side, the Bengaluru Blasters, win the title.

He has played only two matches so far. However, the Blasters have been in fine form right from the beginning of the tournament, not losing a single game.

Prior to the semifinal encounter against the Mysuru Warriors, Gopal spoke to Sportskeeda about the KPL and more.

Here are the excerpts from the interview.

Q. How is to to be back with the Blasters and what are your thoughts on their season so far?

The best part was that I had a platform to come and play for. The team's base and balance was set so it was easy for me. I have played against and with everyone so I am enjoying it thoroughly.

Q. How has Robin Uthappa been as a captain?

He comes with great experience so all the youngsters are enjoying his company on and off the field. There hasn't been a time when the experience and youth are separated, so everyone is having a say to voice their opinions

Q. You had a great quadrangular series. How was the overall experience?

It has been great, The best part was that we won the tournament. Lots of people ruled us out because we were B team. We just had to play as a team, no standout performance, everyone performed with the bat and the ball

Q. You have grown a lot as a cricketer over the past few years. What have you done differently?

I've been working hard. Not much different you can do. You have to stick to your basics and try to get better as a person and a cricketer every day.

Q. What is the best part about being a cricketer?

Travel is something a lot of people love. Meeting lots of people and making new friends from all over the globe. Team unity also increases.

Q. If you were not a cricketer, what would you have done?

I have been asked this question a few times. If I wasn't a cricketer, I would have been a badminton player. But if I wasn't a sportsman, I would have joined the Indian Army.