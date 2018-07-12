Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

KPL 2018 to start on August 15

Press Release
NEWS
News
135   //    12 Jul 2018, 14:13 IST

<p>

The seventh edition of the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) is all set for take-off on August 15, 2018.

To be played among the same seven franchises as in Season 6, the tournament will be played in the memory of the late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, the former president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The late scion of the

Mysore royal family, along with Brijesh Patel, conceptualized and implemented the franchise-based Twenty20 league in 2009.

The matches will be played in Bengaluru’s iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium in Hubbali and the SDNR Wadiyar Cricket Stadium in Mysuru.

The teams, who are spoilt for choice as far as talent in Karnataka is concerned, can retain a maximum of four players each for the ensuing season. They are also likely to be able to choose a limited number of players from outside the State.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is keen to have a pool of outstation players and awaiting the BCCI’s nod for the same.

In another significant development, the activities of the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) are being outsourced to a fully accredited agency. The KSCA is firm in its belief that the KPL has to set the standards not just in terms of cricketing skills but also proper conduct on and off the field.

Karnataka Premier League 2018
5 funniest personalities of World Cricket
RELATED STORY
Reviving the top four golden moments from Sunil...
RELATED STORY
Globalizing Cricket through The T20 Format
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 4 Reasons why England start as...
RELATED STORY
Yuvraj, Gambhir and Harbhajan - The end we don't want to see
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Coaches/Mentors XI
RELATED STORY
What makes KL Rahul so special? 
RELATED STORY
5 batting greats who retired just short of a major...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma is the SK...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Overseas XI of the season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us