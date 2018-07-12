KPL 2018 to start on August 15

The seventh edition of the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) is all set for take-off on August 15, 2018.

To be played among the same seven franchises as in Season 6, the tournament will be played in the memory of the late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, the former president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The late scion of the

Mysore royal family, along with Brijesh Patel, conceptualized and implemented the franchise-based Twenty20 league in 2009.

The matches will be played in Bengaluru’s iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium in Hubbali and the SDNR Wadiyar Cricket Stadium in Mysuru.

The teams, who are spoilt for choice as far as talent in Karnataka is concerned, can retain a maximum of four players each for the ensuing season. They are also likely to be able to choose a limited number of players from outside the State.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is keen to have a pool of outstation players and awaiting the BCCI’s nod for the same.

In another significant development, the activities of the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) are being outsourced to a fully accredited agency. The KSCA is firm in its belief that the KPL has to set the standards not just in terms of cricketing skills but also proper conduct on and off the field.