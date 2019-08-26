KPL 2019: AB de Villiers' style of play is an inspiration, says Hubli Tigers' star opener Mohammad Taha

Mohammad Taha has had a good run this season

Two-time finalists of the Karnataka Premier League, Hubli Tigers have been a consistent team in the tournament since the inception of the tournament. In the ongoing edition, Hubli Tigers are in with a chance of making the playoffs.

In the player auction ahead of the season, the Tigers invested heavily on a couple of key players and one their biggest signings was the dashing opener, Mohammad Taha. Taha is a pretty popular face in Karnataka due to his brilliant ball-striking ability and skill in the powerplay overs owing to which the Tigers shelled out a whopping ₹5.7 lakh to acquire the services of the 25-year-old, who was certain to play a key role in the Tigers' campaign.

The big price tag was understandable given that Taha had three brilliant seasons before this edition. Taha was also a part of the Hubli Tigers setup last season as he finished with 160 runs from five matches and was undoubtedly on the radar of the Tigers at the auction.

Sportskeeda caught up with the dashing opener for a candid chat and here is the interview in full.

Q. One thing you really wanted to do but you didn't do it?

I wanted to dance, It was always a passion but cricket is my passion right now. Just that I wanted to be a dancer initially but now I have ended up playing cricket because of the love for the game.

Q. One advice which you would want to carry with you forever and who said it?

My mother has always given me the best of advice. She always motivates and encourages me.

Q. One person from whom you draw inspiration?

As a player, I admire AB de Villers because he makes things look very easy.

Q: Have you ever felt low during your cricketing career and how did you overcome it?

There have been a lot of ups and downs in cricket like everyone knows but you just need to be confident about yourself and just keep talking to yourself that everything is going to be alright. That is when things start to go in a good way.

