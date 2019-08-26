KPL 2019: From Roger Federer to AB de Villiers - Inspiring the Tigers

(From left): AB de Villiers, Vinay Kumar and Roger Federer

During the ongoing KPL 2019, Sportskeeda caught up with a few members of the Hubli Tigers team. The question was simple: One person from whom you draw inspiration?

Captain Vinay Kumar, big-hitting Mohammed Taha, experienced KB Pawan, all-rounder David Mathias and left-arm spinner Shivil Kaushik shared their views on who inspires them and why so.

Vinay, who is an inspiration for numerous youngsters in Karnataka, opened up on how Roger Federer is a big inspiration for him, Taha spoke about how AB de Villiers’ simple approach towards batting has helped him, Mathias revealed how the comeback stories of his close friend and India pacer Varun Aaron motivated him. Here is a compilation of them all.

Excerpts:

Vinay Kumar: Roger Federer...because he is one or two years older than me. The kind of effort he is putting on the court and the trophies (he has won). There is so much dedication in what he does. He is one great inspiration for me.

Mohammed Taha: As a cricketer, AB de Villiers. He makes things look very easy. So ABD is an inspiration.

David Mathias: For me, one of my real close friends is a fast bowler who plays for the country...his name is Varun Aaron. I draw a lot of inspiration from him because of the way that he has come back from various stress fractures and injuries. For the way he has done since then...It's really nice to have someone close to you who has played for the country and so you look forward to doing that yourself someday.

Shivil Kaushik: My parents are my inspiration. They have done everything for me. They are my role models. I look up to them all the time and take care of me and my family. They never put me under pressure. So I draw inspiration from them.

KB Pawan: During my initial cricketing days, I used to follow Rahul Dravid sir a lot. Later on in different areas of life (there are a few). Now, Sadhguru the spiritual leader. I have been following him now and he is an inspirational (figure) for me.