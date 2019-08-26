KPL 2019, Match 19: Aniruddha Joshi stars with a century as Mysuru Warriors pull off run-heist against Ballari Tuskers

Aniruddha Joshi smacked a blistering century

Mysuru, August 26: Aniruddha Joshi cemented his position as a bona fide legend in KPL with one of the finest knocks under pressure as Mysore Warriors did the unthinkable in chasing 241 runs against Ballari Tuskers at the SDNR Wadiyar stadium.

Joshi's staggering 125 from 58 balls and an equally important nine-ball 30 from Manjesh Reddy helped the Warriors reach 241 for 7 in 20 overs in response to Tuskers’ 240 for 2 in the allotted quota of overs in the 19th match of the Redmi Karnataka Premier League, powered by Dream11.

Picture this. Tuskers won the toss, elected to bat and scored the second-highest score in KPL history on the back of a 92 not out from skipper CM Gautam. The Warriors stuttered to 34 for 3 before Joshi, the second-highest paid cricketer this season at Rs 7.1 lakhs, took the game away from Tuskers.

That said, when Joshi was dismissed by K Gowtham in the 18th over with the Warriors needing 42 from 18 balls, a significant portion of the 3000-odd people in the stands were beginning to file out.

They only rushed back in when Manjesh brought the equation down to 20 runs in the final over. M Venkatesh’s four followed by his dismissal meant 16 runs were still required. The last four balls read: 2, 6, 2, 6. Manjesh faced each of them.

With this win, Warriors move to third on the table with six points from six games.

Tuskers, who had qualified for the playoffs before arriving in Mysore, had only a few overs ago scored the second-highest total in KPL history, eclipsing Bengaluru Blasters’ 228 for 5 against Belagavi Panthers in 2018. The record for the highest score is still held by Hubli Tigers, who smashed 245 for 6 against the Rockstars in 2014.

While Gautam, the Tuskers’ skipper, was the top-scorer with an innovative 92 from 50 balls and Devdutt Padikkal (57 from 31 balls) was on fire, it was Gowtham’s 24-ball 48 that truly dented the Warriors.

After the 75-run second-wicket alliance between Gautam and Gowtham ended, the former added 109 runs with Padikkal to break Warriors’ back.

With nothing to lose, the Warriors’ batsmen swung at it all. Three batsmen didn’t succeed. Joshi, however, was in a different zone, smashing 9 of the 17 total sixes in the innings. It must be noted that he was dropped on 90 by Abhishek Reddy.

Gowtham was once again special with his bowling, picking up 4 for 28 in his quota, but he could only watch in disbelief from midwicket as Manjesh sealed it with a six over long-on. To summarise, 481 runs were scored in 240 deliveries, and the crowd loved every moment of it.

Brief scores: Ballari Tuskers 240 for 2 in 20 overs (Abhishek Reddy 32, CM Gautam 92, K Gowtham 48, Devdutt Padikkal 57; Vyshak Vijaykumar 2-27) vs Mysuru Warriors 241 for 7 in 20 overs (Aniruddha Joshi 125, Manjesh Reddy 30 not out; Ruchir Joshi 2-44, K Gowtham 4-28) by three wickets