KPL 2019: Rahul Dravid, Sadhguru are my inspiration, says Hubli Tigers' KB Pawan

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 27 Aug 2019, 13:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

KB Pawan receiving a 'Man of the Match' award for a fifty against Shivamogga earlier in the season

KB Pawan's cricketing journey has been one big roller-coaster ride. From dreaming of playing for the country to going around and playing for states like Kerala, Tripura and Nagaland, Pawan is now a journeyman.

While he might not have made the cut in an incredibly talented Karnataka team, the 31-year-old still remains a big asset for his team Hubli Tigers who will look to win the Karnataka Premier League for the first time with the help of Vinay Kumar, David Mathias, Mohammad Taha and KB Pawan himself.

Given Pawan's exploits in the Vijay Hazare trophy last year where he scored 432 runs in eight matches, some team or the other was going to go big on him and it turned out to be Hubli Tigers. The Tigers paid a massive ₹ 3.55 lakh to sign him in the KPL player auctions.

Sportskeeda caught up with the wicket-keeper batsman for a candid chat and here is the interview in full.

Q. Do you remember the occasion when your first cricket coach scolded you?

KB Pawan: I do! I am from Mysore, I started my cricket journey my Mysore. Mr CG Ramesh is my coach, he is still my coach. He was very strict and we used to get a lot of scolding if we did something wrong here and there.

Q. One thing you really wanted to do but didn't do it?

KBP: There are a lot of things in cricket. As a youngster, when I started, I dreamt of playing for the country. Maybe, that is something I can say under this.

Q. One advice which you would want to carry with you forever and who said it?

Advertisement

KBP: Yeah, from my mom. I am a bit careless when it comes to organizing myself. My mom keeps telling me every time. So, maybe that advice is something I am yet to take seriously. I am trying but am failing miserably.

Q. One person from whom you draw inspiration?

KBP: Yeah there are a lot of people. Initial days of my cricket, I used to follow Rahul Dravid sir a lot. Later on, in different areas of life, we can see Sadhguru as a spiritual leader. So I have been following him. He is very inspirational for me as of now.

Q. Have you ever felt low during your cricketing career and how did you overcome it?

KBP: Yeah I did. I had to go through a low phase in my cricketing career during the 2013-14 season when I got dropped from the state side. But later on, I understood it is not about the level or Ranji Trophy or anything. The only thing mattered to me was playing cricket. So, that encouraged me to push myself and play as long as I can. It is not only about playing in the Ranji Trophy or for India. It is not that point anymore, It is about me playing good cricket. That is more important to me.